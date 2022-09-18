‘Chesapeake Shores’ Star Meghan Ory Opened Up About Filming Final Season While Pregnant

TL;DR:

Chesapeake Shores star Meghan Ory is expecting her third child with husband John Reardon.

The actor was pregnant while filming the last season of the Hallmark Channel series.

She revealed that she experienced hyperemesis gravidarum while working on the final episodes of the show.

Meghan Ory in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 | ©2022 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Astorga

Hallmark Channel star Meghan Ory had a rough time while filming the final episodes of Chesapeake Shores. The actor was pregnant and suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) as she was working on the last season of the show. HG is a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ star Meghan Ory was pregnant while filming show’s final season

Ory has played Abby O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores since 2016. The show’s sixth season, which is currently airing on Hallmark, is its last. And unfortunately for Ory, working on those last episodes could have been a bit more pleasant. In an Instagram post in July, she revealed that she had both HG and COVID-19 during filming.

“Well that is a wrap on #chesapeakeshores after 6 seasons! I started this season with #hyperemesisgravidarum and ended it with #covid -it has been quite the run!” she wrote.

HG is a severe form of morning sickness that can cause dehydration and weight loss, according to the Mayo Clinic. People with the condition may need to be hospitalized and treated with IV fluids and medications.

Ory isn’t alone in her struggle with HG. Kate Middleton, Amy Schumer, Jana Kramer, and Kelly Clarkson have also experienced the condition.

Ory thanked the cast and crew of the Hallmark Channel show for their support

Thank you for watching with us #Chessies! We hope you enjoyed Chesapeake Shores. Tune in Saturday at 8/7c for the all new original movie #MarryGoRound part of #FallintoLove! pic.twitter.com/4q4Ln6sr71 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 5, 2022

Ory, 40, and her husband John Reardon, who stars on the Canadian TV series Hudson & Rex, previously welcomed a son in 2018 and another child in 2019. With this pregnancy, she was grateful to have the support of her Chesapeake Shores family, as well as her husband and their nannies.

“Thank you so much to our amazing cast and crew for having so much patience with me while I tried not to barf on anyone,” she wrote. “Thank you to my amazing hubby @johnny_reardon_ for holding down the fort and being my rock —and our two, yes two Nannie’s for all their support. With mom and dad both on tv shows, two Nannie’s was a must!”

‘Chesapeake Shores’ is coming to an end

The last-ever episodes of Chesapeake Shores are currently airing on Hallmark. So far in this season of the family-focused drama, fans have seen Abby’s burgeoning romance with billionaire Evan Kincaid (Robert Buckley), her dad Mick O’Brien’s (Treat Williams) growing dependence on prescription painkillers, and her brother Connor O’Brien’s (Andrew Francis) recovery from his heart attack.

Though fans are sad to see the show go, Hallmark decided it was time to wrap up the story of the O’Brien family.

“We are so proud of Chesapeake Shores, a show that has captured imaginations and was reaching a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season,” the network wrote in a tweet from late March responding to a fan’s question about why the show was ending.

New episodes of Chesapeake Shores Season 6 air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel through October 16.

