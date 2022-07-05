‘Chesapeake Shores’: Treat Willams Says He’s ‘Very Proud’ of Final Season

TL;DR:

Treat Williams is teasing Chesapeake Shores Season 6, saying he’s “very proud” of the upcoming episodes.

The last season of the Hallmark Channel show premieres Sunday, August 14.

Star Meghan Ory hopes fans enjoy the final season

Chesapeake Shores is ending, but fans have a lot to look forward to in the final season of the Hallmark Channel series. Treat Williams teased the conclusion of the family-focused drama in a recent tweet, and while he’s not giving away any spoilers, it sounds like the show will go out with a bang.

Treat Williams says he’s ‘very proud’ of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5

Williams has played Mick O’Brien on Chesapeake Shores since it premiered in 2016. While fans will soon have to say goodbye to his character and the rest of the O’Brien family, the show’s swansong sounds like it should be one to remember.

“It’s good. Very proud of this last season,” Williams tweeted on July 1.

In addition to Williams, other returning cast members include Robert Buckley, Meghan Ory, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis.

The last season of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ premieres in August, won’t feature a time jump

The We Own This City actor wasn’t giving away any plot details about Chesapeake Shores’ final season, and Hallmark has yet to share episode synopses or other details about the last 10 episodes. However, showrunner Phoef Sutton did share that season 6 won’t begin with a time jump.

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 “will begin where season 5 left off. Indeed, the first episode picks up that same night and a lot of questions will be answered — including finding out who Abby called,” Sutton told TVLine.

Fans can also mark their calendars with the season 6 premiere date. The new episodes will begin airing on Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Meghan Ory hopes fans enjoy the final season

On Chesapeake Shores, Meghan Ory plays Mick O’Brien’s daughter Abby. In the first season, the divorced mom of two returns to her small hometown to help her sister, who is in danger of losing her inn to foreclosure. Once she’s back in Chesapeake Shores, Abby reconnects with a figure from her past as the O’Brien family works to heal old wounds.

Ory recently took to Instagram to celebrate her time on the show and share the challenges she faced in filming season 6.

“Well that is a wrap on #chesapeakeshores after 6 seasons!” she wrote. Ory went on to share that she started out the season with hyperemesis gravidarum and ended it with COVID-19, adding that “it has been quite the run!”

“[T]hank you so much to our amazing cast and crew for having so much patience with me while I tried not to barf on anyone,” she went on to say. “Thank you to my amazing hubby @johnny_reardon_ for holding down the fort and being my rock —and our two, yes two Nannie’s for all their support. With mom and dad both on tv shows, two Nannie’s was a must! #ittakesavillage.”

“I hope everyone that watches enjoys the final season! Xo,” she added.

