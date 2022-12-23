‘Chicago Fire’: 3 Christmas Episodes Every Fan Should Watch

NBC’s One Chicago fans can’t wait for Chicago Fire Season 11 to return. Chicago Fire continues to follow Firehouse 51 as they navigate emergencies, relationships, and drama within the unit — and occasionally, the show features the holidays. Here are the three quintessential holiday episodes that fans need to know.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 1 Episode 10, ‘Merry Christmas Etc.,’ was the first holiday episode

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Monica Raymund as Gabriela Dawson | Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The first Chicago Fire Christmas episode was in season 1. “Merry Christmas Etc.,” which was episode 10 of the first season, featured drama, love, and a lot of the beloved Matt Casey.

One Chicago Center reminds fans that “Merry Christmas Etc.” featured the firehouse putting out a house fire. Unfortunately, the owners of the home then accused the firefighters of stealing a diamond necklace from the home. Brian “Otis” Zvonecek discovers that the accusation was a scam, though. Later on in the series, Otis dies after sustaining injuries from firefighting.

“Merry Christmas Etc.” also features Gabriela Dawson and Matt Casey getting closer to a romance than ever during a Christmas party. But Dawson had been drinking, and Casey didn’t want to pull any moves on her while she was drunk, leading to conflict.

Finally, the first Christmas episode ended with a cliffhanger after a speeding car hit Ambulance 61.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 3 Episode 10, ‘Santa Bites,’ featured more of Matt Casey’s romance

After Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 10, the series brought back the holiday spirit in season 3. “Santa Bites” featured more of Matt Casey and Gabriela Dawson — but the episode showed the beginning of the end of their relationship. Additionally, “Santa Bites” showed the Chicago Fire crew getting into the Christmas spirit with the Holiday Festival. And Casey also had some one-on-one time with his good friend Kelly Severide as Severide began spiraling downward.

Fans were deeply invested in Casey and Dawson by the time “Santa Bites” aired. Dawson and Casey had a relationship for seven seasons of the show, and they experienced a lot of difficulties along the way. Dawson got pregnant with Casey’s child shortly after their engagement, but she lost the baby in season 4. The couple then married in season 5 and wanted to adopt a child, but that didn’t work out for them, either. Eventually, Dawson decided she wanted to work with a relief effort in Puerto Rico, and she left the unit. She and Casey broke up.

The showrunners said the Christmas episode in season 10 would make Hallmark ‘jealous’

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chicago Fire fans went seven seasons between holiday episodes. After the Christmas special in season 3, the showrunners decided it was time to bring back the holiday spirit in season 10 episode 9, “Winterlands.”

“For the first time in years, as long as I can remember, we’re doing a holiday episode,” co-showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine at the time. “Episode 9 is going to make the Hallmark Channel jealous of our holiday episode.”

The holiday episode features the return of Stella Kidd. Kidd left to pursue her Girls on Fire program, and her lack of communication with Kelly Severide put a major strain on their relationship. By the end of the episode, she made a surprise return — and Severide was shocked. Ultimately, the couple work out their issues and tie the knot later on.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

