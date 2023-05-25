‘Chicago Fire’: Is Mouch Leaving? Christian Stolte Posts Possible Goodbye

NBC’s Chicago Fire Season 11 finale came with plenty of shocking surprises, and fans are worried about firefighter Randall McHolland, better known as Mouch. The finale ended with a cliffhanger that points to trouble for Mouch in the future — that is, if he survives. So, is Mouch leaving? Here’s what actor Christian Stolte posted that seems like a goodbye.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago Fire Season 11 finale spoilers ahead.]

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 finale | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is Mouch leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11? Christian Stolte seemingly posted a goodbye

The Chicago Fire Season 11 finale has fans worried about Mouch. During the finale, the Firehouse 51 team faces gunfire during an attempted terrorist attack. While most of the team made it out unscathed, Mouch wasn’t so lucky. He was hit with shrapnel during the attack.

Mouch was rushed to the hospital and seemed on his way to a full recovery. Unfortunately, the final moments of the finale proved Mouch had an injury much worse than initially suspected. Christopher Herrmann noticed Mouch didn’t appear to improve despite his hospital stay, and when he looked down, he noticed Mouch continued to bleed. The episode ended with Mouch flat-lining as his blood dripped over the side of the hospital bed and Herrmann screamed for help.

Mouch’s fate remains unclear as the finale ends. But actor Christian Stolte has Chicago Fire fans thinking this episode would be his last.

“Our 11th season finale airs tonight,” he posted to Instagram the night of the finale. “No spoilers, I just want to say it’s been an extraordinary 11 years, and I am so very grateful for the experience. Truck on, Chi-Hards.”

“Hope that wasn’t a goodbye, Christian,” a fan commented.

“Are you leaving this show?” another fan questioned. “We cannot do this anymore, this entire night has been a nightmare.”

Some fans think Christian Stolte isn’t the only actor leaving

Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 finale | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Christian Stolte’s Instagram post has fans thinking Mouch is permanently leaving after Chicago Fire Season 11. And he’s not the only one. Fans also think that Sylvie Brett won’t return after Matt Casey proposed to her during the season finale.

Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer left the series after Chicago Fire Season 10. Spencer made it clear he was ready to move on to other projects. In the series, Casey moved to Portland to take care of his late friend’s children. Casey returning for the season 11 finale shocked fans, and his proposal could either mean that he’s returning to Chicago or Brett is leaving Chicago with him.

Fans on Reddit suspect Brett actor Kara Killmer is on her way out.

“OK, now I really feel like Brett is leaving,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Jesse Spencer hasn’t been confirmed to come back permanently, and she’s obviously in love with Casey, so she wouldn’t turn down the proposal. They’ve already done the long-distance storyline and it didn’t work out. It seems like they’ve set it up for her to adopt the baby and start a new life with him out of Chicago.”

“Hopefully this is not Brett’s final episode,” another fan wrote. “We need her to stay and we need Casey to come back for season 12!”

When is ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 premiering?

NBC renewed Chicago Fire for season 12. “We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” Lisa Katz, the president of scripted programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming, stated, according to NBC Insider. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

The new season airs in fall 2023, though the season premiere date has yet to be announced. Fans also don’t know who’s returning to the cast just yet — though everyone hopes to see Mouch and Sylvie Brett return.

