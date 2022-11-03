‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: ‘Big Wrenches’ Will Threaten Severide and Kidd, Showrunner Teases

NBC’s One Chicago fans root for Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire Season 11. The couple’s gone through several bumps and hurdles in the past that threatened their relationship, but they’ve been able to overcome all obstacles. In season 10, fans watched them tie the knot. But, according to a showrunner, “big wrenches” are coming for Severide and Kidd.

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd are ‘sexier and more intense’ in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide are the perfect couple, and Chicago Fire Season 11 began with their honeymoon. Unfortunately, their getaway didn’t go as planned. After they were ambushed, it was back to business as usual with the firehouse — but many fans could tell that Severide and Kidd seemed more united than ever.

Producer and co-showrunner Andrea Newman spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how “hot” Severide and Kidd have become over time. “Yeah, somehow they’ve gotten more hot,” she noted. “We were talking about the fact they both had terrible role model marriages in front of them from their own parents. They’re creating a totally different kind of relationship model and marriage than anything we’ve seen before. And it’s really, there’s a ton of heat to it and they’re just getting sexier and more intense with each other in this new dynamic.”

The showrunner teased ‘big wrenches’ ahead for the couple

Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

While Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd might be bringing sexier energy to Chicago Fire Season 11, they still have huge mountains to climb regarding their relationship. Andrea Newman answered questions from TVLine, and she gave a clue that the couple will have “wrenches” thrown in their direction.

“These two love each other with everything they’ve got, and support each other through thick and thin,” Newman responded. “But … there will be a few big wrenches thrown their way as the season progresses, so we’ll have to see how they handle those.”

The “wrenches” may have to do with tension on the job. Kidd and Severide investigate a crime together in episode 6, and Kidd’s Girls on Fire program caused some issues between the couple in the past. Not only that, but Kidd hasn’t been getting along with the new recruit, Sam Carver. This may cause issues between her and Severide.

Do Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide stay together?

"…and this is me and Stella getting married." pic.twitter.com/qMAPCc2fgp — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Predictions: 3 Relationships Likely to End for Good

Despite the “wrenches” thrown their way, will Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide stay together in Chicago Fire Season 11?

We’d be surprised to see the couple split. After they tied the knot at the end of season 10, there’s a good chance the couple’s together for life. Miranda Rae Mayo spoke to Looper about the outpouring of support she receives from fans thanks to her character’s relationship with Severide.

“I think that it’s been a lot of fun to see the fans react so positively,” she said. “I’d actually be curious to see what the experience would be like being in a relationship where the fans hate it, because either way, it’s a lot of energy. Which to me means that something is resonating with people, which is exciting. I’d be super-curious about what the experience would be like, being in a ship where people hate it. I feel like it might be even more fun.”

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.