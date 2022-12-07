NBC One Chicago fans are excited to see what’s next in Chicago Fire Season 11. Newcomer Sam Carver connected with Blake Gallo in episode 8, but it looks like Carver might be in trouble heading into the fall midseason finale. So, is Chicago Fire Season 11 new tonight, Dec. 7, 2022? Here’s what to know.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 premieres its fall finale on Dec. 7, 2022

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

One Chicago fans can gear up for a new episode on Dec. 7, 2022. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 — the fall season finale — airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

In episode 8, Sam Carver and Blake Gallo made a connection. Gallo felt like Carver was receiving special treatment as the newbie on the team, whereas Carver felt like Gallo wasn’t taking his job as seriously as he should. Stella Kidd had to show her leadership skills in the situation, which led to a difference of opinion between her and Kelly Severide.

Eventually, Gallo and Carver began to talk about their past, and they connected more than fans expected. In the fall season finale, fans can expect to see more of Carver and Gallo’s budding friendship.

Episode 8 also featured Sylvie Brett exploring her romantic life with Evan Hawkins’ friend. The midseason finale will likely explore more of how Brett’s feeling after her breakup with Matt Casey.

The fall midseason finale ends on a cliffhanger, showrunner teased

Tyre Green as Kurt, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

According to co-showrunner Andrea Newman, fans watching Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 can expect a cliffhanger. Newman told TVLine that there’s a situation in the midseason finale “leaves a couple of characters in the balance. And it brings a lot of stories altogether. So, it’s an exciting one.”

The episode features a bridge rescue, which might put the Firehouse 51 crew in danger. Additionally, viewers will see Sam Carver get into trouble with a city employee — and Chief Wallace Boden can’t help him this time. The situation “goes up, internally, into the headquarters,” co-showrunner Derek Haas teased. “The Chicago Fire Department full apparatus gets triggered. And let’s just say that might bring in some people we haven’t seen in a while.”

“And hell may rain down upon [Carver],” Newman added.

While Carver might be in trouble, Stella Kidd will come to his aid. Kidd and Carver didn’t get along when he first arrived at the firehouse, but she reportedly stands by him in the midseason finale.

When does ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 return?

Trust us, you don't want to miss tonight's episodes! pic.twitter.com/e5PrNje9qP — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 7, 2022

Fans excited to see Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 will have to wait a few more weeks until the show returns in earnest. After the midseason finale that airs on Dec. 7, 2022, season 11 returns with more episodes starting on Jan. 4, 2022. That’s four weeks from when episode 9 airs.

There are plenty of unknowns beyond the midseason finale. Fans would love for Matt Casey to appear, especially as Sylvie Brett explores her new dating life without him. Could he make a cameo? Fans sure hope so, though we’ll have to wait and see.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

