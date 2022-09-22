NBC’s One Chicago shows are finally back, and the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere started off with a bang. Last season, Chief Evan Hawkins and Violet Mikami got caught up in a whirlwind romance. And they come face to face again in the premiere. So, is Chief Evan Hawkins leaving? Here are our predictions.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere spoilers ahead regarding Chief Evan Hawkins and Violet Mikami.]

The ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 premiere features Violet Mikami and Chief Evan Hawkins reuniting

Hanako Greensmith as Violet and Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Violet Mikami and Chief Evan Hawkins fell in love with each other last season. But fans see plenty of tension between them in the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere. Last season, new paramedic Emma Jacobs blackmailed Hawkins due to his hidden relationship with Violet. By the season finale, Violet was able to get Emma fired, but significant damage was dealt to her relationship with Hawkins. Not only that, but the showrunners teased a possible romantic reunion between Violet and Blake Gallo, her ex and best friend.

In Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1, Violet and Hawkins come face to face once again after Gallo tells Violet that Hawkins is getting transferred.

“I thought you were done with me,” Hawkins tells Violet when Violet finds him. “Are you really here?”

“I am here, yes. Completely, totally here,” she tells him before they kiss.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 predictions: Is Chief Evan Hawkins leaving?

Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

With Chief Evan Hawkins blaming himself for everything that went down with Emma Jacobs and subsequently getting transferred, does that mean he’s leaving Chicago Fire Season 11? While this scenario could spell doom, we doubt he’s going anywhere. There’s plenty of ground left to cover with his relationship with Violet Mikami. That’s especially true now that Blake Gallo might have a renewed interest in pursuing a romance with Violet.

Co-showrunner Andrew Newman spoke to TVLine about Violet and Hawkins in the new season, too. Given what Newman states, it seems there’s a lot more story for the couple coming this season. “Violet doesn’t know the full story yet about how much Hawkins went to bat for her to protect her,” Newman notes. “So the question right now is, how distant is she going to stay from him, and are they going to be able to communicate, and can she find out what really happened, and where do they go from there?”

Could Blake Gallo leave instead?

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

If Chief Evan Hawkins doesn’t leave in Chicago Fire Season 11, what about Blake Gallo? Blake and Violet Mikami have a serious history, and he continues to fall for her despite her renewed interest in Hawkins. Is there any chance that Gallo will find their relationship too much to bear, thus causing him to leave Firehouse 51?

We’ll have to wait and see what happens to Gallo, but we imagine he’ll come around to Violet and Hawkins eventually. Or, Violet may decide she does really love Gallo after all, and she’ll ditch Hawkins for her longtime best friend. Either way, it seems unlikely fans will see Gallo leave in season 11.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

