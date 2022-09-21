NBC’s One Chicago shows are back, and fans are excited to see what’s in store for the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere. Last season left on a high note for Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd, as the couple finally tied the knot. But there are still complications ahead for the couple and the others in Firehouse 51. Here’s the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere date, time, and how to watch.

The ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 finale featured Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s wedding

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

The Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere will pick up where the season 10 finale left off. During the finale, Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd finally tied the knot — but it was Jesse Spencer’s appearance as Matt Casey that really made fans happy. Casey returned for the wedding and helped Kidd and Severide navigate their wedding location plans when that went awry.

The finale also brought Violet Mikami and Chief Evan Hawkins’ romance into the picture. Violet had a major issue with the new paramedic Emma Jacobs. Emma tried to blackmail Hawkins due to his romance with Violet, but eventually, Emma got fired after taking a call on the job and leaving Violet behind with a victim. This also put a rift between Violet and Hawkins, leading Violet to confide in her best friend and ex, Blake Gallo. We’ll have to wait and see where this goes in the new season.

Chicago Fire Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fans with cable access can catch the premiere live on TV, and the episode is also available the following day on Peacock. For those without cable, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV are all fantastic options for watching the show live. All of these services offer free trials.

Fans hoping to catch up on past seasons of Chicago Fire might struggle to find the show on streaming services. Entire seasons of the show are available for purchase on Amazon Prime. Chicago Fire was previously available to stream on Hulu, and there’s a chance the streaming service will bring past seasons back to stream with the new season premiering, but fans will have to wait and see.

What can fans expect from the premiere?

So, what can fans expect to see in the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere? Co-showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine that viewers can anticipate a “roller coaster” beginning with Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. “There are those roller coasters that just start at top speed, they don’t build to it,” she noted. “That’s what our premiere is. It’s a surge coaster that comes out like a shot.”

Severide and Kidd’s marriage might get tested early on, too. “Now he’s not just making decisions for himself,” Newman explained regarding Severide. “He’s making decisions for Kidd, as well. They’re a unit, they’re a family. So some of that will play itself out, too, coming out of the incident at the top [of the hour].”

Fans will also see more of Violet Mikami and Chief Evan Hawkins. “Violet doesn’t know the full story yet about how much Hawkins went to bat for her to protect her,” Newman added. “So the question right now is, how distant is she going to stay from him, and are they going to be able to communicate, and can she find out what really happened, and where do they go from there?”

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 airs on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

