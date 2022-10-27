‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Rumors Suggest Jesse Spencer Returns Midseason

NBC’s One Chicago fans keeping up with Chicago Fire Season 11 miss Jesse Spencer. Spencer played Matt Casey for years on the show, and he left during season 10 to take a break from the role and possibly pursue other opportunities. Is there any chance he’ll return? Here’s what the current rumor mill says.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 fans would love to see Jesse Spencer return as Matt Casey

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire Season 11 isn’t the same without Matt Casey. Jesse Spencer chose to exit during season 10, though the showrunners said they’d welcome him with open arms if he ever chose to return.

“We 1,000% love Jesse Spencer,” showrunner Derek Haas told Looper. “It was absolutely incredible to have him back [for the season 10 finale], as it would be any time he wants to come and grace us and his ‘Chicago Fire’ friends and family. He is one of the family.”

As for why Spencer chose to leave, he told TVLine that he’d been on network TV for a “long time,” and he hoped to pursue other avenues. He also hoped to focus more on his family. “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time,” he continued.

Rumors suggest he returns midseason

Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jesse Spencer left the One Chicago universe on a good note. Now, current rumors suggest he could return in the middle of Chicago Fire Season 11.

“Looks like Jesse Spencer is back on set [for] episodes 7-9 …,” a fan on Reddit posted after finding out the rumor on Twitter. The fan also mentioned that the set was closed, so no photos of Spencer on set were available.

Other fans vouched for the rumor. “The rumor that he is on his way back has been buzzing for quite a while now,” another fan wrote. “People who work in production on location have also hinted that he will be back around the middle of the series, so it remains to be seen what is true and what is fake!”

Some other fans think the rumor isn’t true. “So, while I really, really, really wish it was true, chances are minimal at best,” another fan wrote. “At this point, I don’t think he’s coming back until Kara decides to leave and they need to wrap Sylvie’s story.”

What is Jesse Spencer doing since leaving ‘Chicago Fire’?

Cameras roll on Disney+ local dramedy Last Days of the Space Age https://t.co/qffTg7uda1 pic.twitter.com/Fx1tCLPsOw — TV Tonight Australia (@tvtonightau) July 21, 2022

With Jesse Spencer gone for Chicago Fire Season 11, what has he been up to?

According to Hello!, the Matt Casey actor landed a role in the Disney+ drama-comedy Last Days of the Space Age. The eight-part series takes place in Perth, Australia, bringing Casey back to his roots. The press release explains how “three families in a tight-knit coastal community find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test” when a “power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness while the city hosts the iconic Miss Universe pageant and the U.S. space station.”

Given Spencer’s new role (and location), it seems unlikely that fans will see him in Chicago Fire Season 11.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

