‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: When Does the Show Return in 2023?

NBC’s One Chicago fans can rejoice, as all three shows are back in action in 2023. Chicago Fire Season 11 left off on a major cliffhanger regarding Stella Kidd and Sam Carver’s safety, and Emma Jacobs made a surprise return in the midseason finale. So, when does Chicago Fire Season 11 return in 2023? Here’s what to know.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 returns on Jan. 4, 2023, with episode 10

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire Season 11 is back in action on Jan. 4, 2023. Episode 10 will air on NBC during the show’s usual time slot at 9 p.m. ET.

The episode synopsis shows that episode 10 will pick up right where episode 9 left off. “Detective Pryma’s case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver’s lives in danger; Brett installs an infant safe surrender box at 51; Violet is determined to take Emma down,” the synopsis reads.

Episode 9 focused heavily on Carver and his future with Firehouse 51. Emma Jacobs returned as an Internal Affairs Division investigator and was sent to investigate Carver following a complaint. Carver and the rest of the firehouse assumed Emma would do everything in her power to remove Carver due to her past removal from her job, but instead, she closed the case.

By the end of the episode, Carver faces danger again after getting caught in an explosion with Stella Kidd. Co-showrunner Derek Haas told TV Insider that the rest of the reason picks up with Kelly Severide in the aftermath. “Even though there could be other live explosives still inside the building, he just runs straight into the fog of war, and that’s where we pick up,” Haas said.

New episodes will likely focus on Violet Mikami, Sylvie Brett, and Emma Jacobs

The question of Stella Kidd and Sam Carver’s safety will be answered in Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 10. And fans can anticipate the rest of the episodes this season focusing heavily on Violet Mikami, Sylvie Brett, and Emma Jacobs.

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine that viewers will see Violet move into a “lighter space” following Evan Hawkins’ death. “It’s not that she’s going to put the grief behind her altogether, but I think she definitely is moving into a lighter space and able to have a little more fun while also not forgetting Evan,” Newman said. “He’s still a part of her life.”

With Emma’s surprising return, fans can also expect more trouble. Co-showrunner Derek Haas promised TVLine that fans would continue to see more of her in season 11.

As for Sylvie, she’s still dealing with the Matt Casey breakup. And it seems she’ll also be deeply impacted by Emma. Newman told TVLine that Emma’s return “will end up impacting [Sylvie] as well,” and Sylvie is “going to have a lot of fun with Dylan. But there’s always the lingering question of: Was Casey the love of her life? And will that make it impossible to move on?”

Will Matt Casey return in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11?

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

With Sylvie Brett still dealing with the aftermath of the Matt Casey breakup, is there any chance Casey could return in Chicago Fire Season 11?

While Casey could possibly make a cameo appearance this season, it doesn’t sound like the showrunners have any immediate plans to bring him back. Casey actor Jesse Spencer made it known that he planned on leaving the show behind to pursue other projects, though he’s welcome back anytime.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

