‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Speculation: Is Emma Jacobs Returning Permanently?

NBC’s One Chicago fans can’t believe what happened during the Chicago Fire Season 11 midseason finale. Episode 9 briefly brought Emma Jacobs back to discuss Sam Carver’s future at Firehouse 51. So, is Jacobs back for good? Here’s what we suspect may happen with her character.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 spoilers ahead.]

Does Emma Jacobs come back in ‘Chicago Fire’? She’s seen in season 11 episode 9

Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire Season 11 showrunners teased the return of a villain — and that villain is Emma Jacobs. Jacobs caused massive issues with Violet Mikami and Evan Hawkins and was eventually fired. She returns in the midseason finale to deal with Sam Carver’s case. Carver gets into trouble when he pushes a city employee out of the way to save a motorcyclist and Kelly Severide. The city employee then complained, nearly costing Carver his job.

Oddly enough, it’s Jacobs who deals with Carver’s case. She now works for the internal affairs division, and she questioned Carver about the situation and Firehouse 51’s treatment of him.

“How are you liking it here?” Jacobs asked Carver during her questioning. “I know 51 isn’t always the most welcoming with new people. Can be a little … I don’t want to say cliquey, but … cliquey. Has that been your experience?”

Ultimately, Jacobs dismisses Carver’s case even though everyone in 51 figures Carver is doomed to get fired.

Is Emma Jacobs returning for good?

Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

With Emma Jacobs returning in Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, will fans see her again?

It seems likely that Jacobs will make a partial return. She’s not welcome back to Firehouse 51, so we doubt she’ll be a series regular. But now that she’s involved with internal affairs, fans will likely see her again in some capacity. Additionally, there’s unfinished business between her and Violet Mikami. And there are clues in the dialogue that make fans think they’ll see Jacobs again.

“I know that it’s hard, but we cannot confront her now,” Stella Kidd tells Mikami. “It can only make things worse for Carver.” The use of the word “now” might make viewers believe that Kidd will eventually have to confront Jacobs.

Toward the end of the episode, Mikami and Jacobs cross paths, and their conversation also points to future contact. “Don’t pretend like you just did 51 a favor,” Mikami yells at Jacobs after Jacobs dismisses Carver’s case. “We know you. And you may have IAD fooled for now, but we know exactly who you are.”

“OK Violet, relax,” Jacobs says back. “All I’m saying is that it’s not the worst thing to have a friend in IAD. You never know when it might come in handy.” This also suggests that Mikami may need Jacobs’ help in the future.

Violet Mikami doesn’t forgive her for what happened with Evan Hawkins

Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs and Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Violet Mikami and Emma Jacobs’ tense conversation during Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 proves Mikami isn’t over all of the damage that Jacobs caused. In the recent past, Jacobs nearly got Mikami fired due to Mikami’s relationship with Evan Hawkins. Hawkins took full responsibility for the romance, resulting in him getting transferred out of Firehouse 51. While Hawkins and Mikami were able to continue their romance with his transfer, he later died after rubble from a fire trapped him.

There’s no doubt that Mikami holds a lot of resentment toward Jacobs for causing issues with Hawkins and getting him transferred. We’ll be interested to see how it all develops when Chicago Fire returns in January 2023.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

