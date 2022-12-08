‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Speculation: Is Sam Carver Actor Jake Lockett Leaving?

NBC’s One Chicago shows just had their midseason finale, and fans are reeling over what happened in Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9. Sam Carver got into deep trouble — and it nearly cost him his job. So, will fans be saying goodbye to Carver actor Jake Lockett anytime soon? Here’s what we think.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 spoilers ahead regarding Sam Carver.]

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Episode 9 shows Sam Carver almost getting fired

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 shows Sam Carver in a serious bind. Firehouse 51 arrived to an emergency call that showed a motorcyclist clinging to the top of a raised drawbridge. His motorcycle was caught just above him, so moving the bridge could’ve caused the vehicle to fall and hit the man. Kelly Severide went up the bridge to help the terrified victim of the accident while Carver tried to tell a city employee how to help. Unfortunately, the employee didn’t want to help Carver — and Carver had to get slightly physical to get his way.

This came back to bite Carver later in the midseason finale. He was called into Chief Boden’s office, as the city employee placed a serious complaint against Carver. This caused a member of internal affairs to get involved — and that person happened to be Emma Jacobs. Jacobs had serious issues within the firehouse and was fired. This put an even bigger target on Carver’s back.

Is Sam Carver actor Jake Lockett leaving? We doubt it

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

So, is Sam Carver actor Jake Lockett leaving Chicago Fire? It seems unlikely.

In Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, it seemed like Emma Jacobs had it out for Carver. Jacobs notoriously caused issues within Firehouse 51, and she seemed to reappear to remove Carver from his job. Oddly enough, she didn’t use her position to condemn him. She let Carver off with a warning, and he kept his job.

There’s still a chance something could happen to Carver that results in Lockett leaving the show. The end of the midseason finale showed Carver and Stella Kidd entering a building under threat of a ticking bomb to help an injured man. The bomb went off — and it’s unclear what happens to Kidd or Carver.

Given the character development fans are starting to see from Carver, we doubt he’ll die or get seriously injured from the explosion. Instead, we imagine the harrowing experience will bring him closer to Kidd so she can learn more about his backstory. It seems like Carver is here to stay.

Fans will likely see Emma Jacobs again

Caitlin Carver as Emma Jacobs | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

RELATED: ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Will Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey Get Back Together?

While we expect fans to see more of Sam Carver in future episodes of Chicago Fire Season 11, we also anticipate seeing more of Emma Jacobs. The end of episode 9 shows Jacobs hinting to Violet Mikami that they’ll see each other again.

“Don’t pretend like you did 51 a favor,” Mikami tells Jacobs regarding Carver’s case. “We know you. You may have IAD fooled for now, but we know exactly who you are.”

“OK, Violet,” Jacobs whispers. “Relax. All I’m saying is that it’s not the worst thing to have a friend in IAD. You never know when it might come in handy.”

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.