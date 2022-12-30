‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Violet Is Going to Poke the ‘Wrong Bear,’ Leading to a ‘Gruesome Mauling’ at Firehouse 5, Showrunner Teases

Chicago Fire is one of TV’s hottest dramas. Abounding with bold twists, turns, and human emotion, the series follows the firefighters and EMTs of Firehouse 51 as they save Chicago’s citizens from disaster. The show premiered in 2012 and is still going strong, consistently introducing new characters and situations. Chicago Fire has earned praise for its writing, character development, and high-tension situations challenging its characters.

While the series is on a midseason break, fans are looking toward what could happen next. And after co-showrunner Derek Haas teased some major drama between Emma and Violet, viewers are more excited than ever.

Violet Mikami is a popular ‘Chicago Fire’ character

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr./NBC via Getty Images

Violet Mikami, played by the talented Hanako Greensmith, is a relative newcomer to the Chicago Fire universe, but she has made a strong impression on viewers. Introduced as a recurring character in season 8, Violet was upgraded to the main cast by season 10. A paramedic who has a past with Blake Gallo, Violet is dedicated and passionate about her job.

As the show progressed, viewers watched Violet embark on a hot relationship with Evan Hawkins. But she experiences utter devastation when Evan dies in a sudden building collapse. Her romantic history hasn’t been smooth, but at least Violet has always relied on her work. She has proven she can focus on things that matter, always giving her all to the people she serves and working well with her comrades.

Fans are generally united in their affinity for Violet. Most recently, she’s been dealing with some professional drama since Emma Jacobs — the EMT who tried to steal Violet’s job at Firehouse 51 through a devious blackmail scheme — has returned to wreak havoc.

What did co-showrunner Derek Haas say about Violet ‘poking the wrong bear’?

Tensions between Emma and Violet have risen throughout the latest season. Things go sour in a recent episode when Emma tries to explain away the blackmail job to Violet, only for Violet to get heated and reveal her hatred for Emma. As co-showrunner Derek Haas recently told NBC Insider, viewers will see more of this drama play out in future episodes.

“After [Emma] returned, we should have just accepted that she was part of internal affairs now and tried not to mess with her. But that’s not what Violet does,” Hass explained. “Violet pokes the wrong bear, and now that bear has teeth and claws more than she had before. And it’s gonna be a pretty gruesome mauling that’s gonna happen at Firehouse 51.”

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman supported his statements, adding, “Violet is obviously still reeling with emotion [over Hawkins] when Emma shows up. And that leads to her overstepping even though everybody is telling her not to be poking the bear, as Derek said.”

When will ‘Chicago Fire’ return with new episodes?

Is Stella in trouble in the #ChicagoFire fall finale? https://t.co/b0jGrzWD0r — One Chicago Center (@OneChicagoCtr) December 7, 2022

It’s uncertain what the future holds for Violet — or her rival Emma — but their conflict could lead to intense confrontations between the two characters. Fans can follow all the drama when Chicago Fire returns with all-new episodes on Jan. 4, 2023.

Viewers who want to binge-watch previous seasons during the holiday break can stream all Chicago Fire episodes on Peacock.