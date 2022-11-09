‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Will Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey Get Back Together?

NBC’s One Chicago fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire Season 11. Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey seemed rock solid as a couple, but after Matt Casey left, their relationship came crumbling down. According to the showrunner, Brett is going to try dating post-Casey — but is it possible for the exes to get back together? Here’s what we think.

Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey broke up in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Adrian Burrows/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jesse Spencer exiting Chicago Fire Season 10 as Matt Casey broke fans’ hearts. In the show, Casey decides to help the late Andy Darden when his children need a legal guardian. This took Casey away from Chicago, though he and Sylvie Brett hoped to continue their relationship. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in Chicago Fire Season 11. The distance was too much for Brett, and she ended the romance.

“So, she’s made a lot of decisions based on these relationships, and she’s become this stronger, more independent woman,” co-showrunner Andrea Newman told TVLine regarding Brett breaking up with Casey. “So, no matter how much she loves Casey, and it’s undeniable, she’s making decisions now that are for her own future and for her life with this paramedicine cause, which is really near and dear to her. We’re going to chart it, and you’ll see that grow a lot, and you’ll hear her talking about it.”

Will they get back together? The showrunner may have hinted at a reunion

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Will Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett get back together? According to co-showrunner Andrea Newman, fans will see Brett go on dates in Chicago Fire Season 11, which could spell doom for fans hoping to see the couple reunite.

“Brett will date again!” Newman told TVLine. “She meets someone that has a surprising connection to the past, and she’ll go on her first date since Casey left.”

With that said, Newman may have left a clue suggesting hope for Brettsey lovers. “Falling in love again, though, is a whole different issue …,” Newman said of Brett.

When the interviewer asked the co-showrunner whether Brett will stay single “for a long time,” Newman replied, “A long time is subjective, I guess, but she’s in love with Casey. There’s no doubt. You can’t just shut that off. So, that’s going to be something she’s struggling with as she tries to move forward.”

With Brett “struggling” with her feelings for Casey throughout the season, fans could possibly see the two long-distance lovers give their romance another go.

Will Matt Casey come back to ‘Chicago Fire’?

Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey | Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

If Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey give their romance another go, does that mean Matt Casey could return to Chicago Fire?

Fans posted rumors on Reddit about Jesse Spencer’s possible return to the role. “Looks like Jesse Spencer is back on set [for] episodes 7-9 …,” a fan on Reddit posted after seeing the rumor on Twitter.

“The rumor that he is on his way back has been buzzing for quite a while now,” another fan posted. “People who work in production on location have also hinted that he will be back around the middle of the series, so it remains to be seen what is true and what is fake!”

The showrunners haven’t confirmed or denied the rumor, so fans remain hopeful they’ll see Brettsey reunite.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

