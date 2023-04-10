‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 Confirmed as NBC Renews All Three One Chicago Shows

Chicago Fire fans won’t have to say goodbye to the crew at Firehouse 51 anytime soon. NBC has renewed the Dick Wolf drama for another season, it announced April 10. The other two shows in the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., have also been renewed.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12 coming to NBC

(L-R) Mo Allen as Marilyn, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, and Hanako Greensmith as Violet in ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

With Chicago Fire heading into the home stretch ahead of the season 11 finale, we now know that the May 24 episode won’t be the last for the show. Chicago Fire Season 12 will air on NBC during the 2023-24 season, the network announced. The show’s cast couldn’t be more excited.

“Congrats on season 12 family,” Stella Kidd actor Miranda Rae Mayo wrote on her Instagram Story.

“We’re heading back to Firehouse 51 this fall! Another season of #OneChicago is coming soon to @NBC and streaming on @Peacock,” cast member and real-life firefighter Tony Ferraris tweeted.

Chicago Fire is the most popular of NBC’s scripted dramas, attracting 9.5 million viewers per episode, according to TVLine.

‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Med’ also renewed

spend more wednesday nights with your favorite squads!https://t.co/MtvLnxRs1B — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 10, 2023

In addition to Chicago Fire, NBC has also renewed the other two One Chicago shows. Chicago P.D. Season 11 and Chicago Med Season Season 9 will also begin airing later this year. In addition, the network has renewed Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime, also from producer Dick Wolf.

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” Wolf said in a statement. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers, and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted programming, NBCUniversal and streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

When do new One Chicago episodes air?

Steven Weber as Dean Archer in ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 | George Burns Jr/NBC

The One Chicago renewal news should put a smile on the face of fans who are going to have to wait a few weeks for new episodes of their favorite shows. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are all on break until early May.

Reruns of all three shows will air on April 12 and April 19. On April 26, NBC will air a two-hour birthday tribute to Carol Burnett followed by a repeat of Chicago P.D. The One Chicago shows return with new episodes on May 4, with all three season finales set for May 24.

