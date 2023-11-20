'Chicago Fire' returns to NBC in January 2024, but some big changes could be ahead for the Dick Wolf drama.

The extended Chicago Fire hiatus is coming to an end. NBC has confirmed a premiere date for season 12 of the Dick Wolf drama. The show will return with new episodes in early 2024, alone with fellow One Chicago shows, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago Med,’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ return in January 2024

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images

New episodes of Chicago Fire last aired in May 2023. Season 12 was supposed to premiere in fall 2023, but the months-long writers’ and actors’ strikes delayed production on new episodes. Now, with the strikes resolved and the cast ready to get back to work, NBC has confirmed when we’ll see new episodes.

Chicago Fire Season 12, Chicago P.D. Season 11, and Chicago Med Season 9 premiere Wednesday, Jan. 17. The One Chicago night kicks off with Med at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m.

What to expect from ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 12

NBC hasn’t revealed an episode title or synopsis for the Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere. However, the new season will likely pick up after season 11’s finale cliffhanger. That episode saw Mouch (Christian Stolte) bleeding out in the hospital after being wounded by shrapnel during a rescue call. Will he survive his latest brush with death? Hopefully, we’ll get answers right away in season 12.

We’re also eager to see how Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) responds after Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. “Brettsey” fans would love to see a happy ending for this couple. But with Casey now permanently living in Oregon – he was only back in the Windy City for a brief visit – a wedding could set the stage for Brett leaving Firehouse 51. (More on that below.)

Also on the relationship front, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is determined to bring her husband Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) back to Chicago after he left town to help with an ATF investigation. Severide’s absence has been keenly felt, so hopefully he’ll be back early in season 12.

Kara Killmer to exit ‘Chicago Fire’ next season, Taylor Kinney returns

(L-R) Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty Images

Some recent Chicago Fire casting news offers further hints about what to expect when the show returns next year.

Season 12 will be Killmer’s last with Chicago Fire. While we’ll have to wait and see how the show writes off Brett, Casey’s proposal sets up a clean exit for her character, assuming she says “yes.”

Meanwhile, Kinney is rumored to be returning to Chicago Fire next season after taking an unexpected leave of absence midway through season 11. So, it sounds like Stella’s efforts to lure her husband away from his ATF assignment will likely be successful and Severide will soon be back at Firehouse 51.

