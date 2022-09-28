‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup

NBC’s One Chicago fans are surprised by some of the events that took place during the Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere. Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey attempted a long-distance relationship after Casey left the firehouse, but they called it quits in episode 1 of the new season. Is there any chance they’ll get back together? Here’s what the showrunner hinted about a possible return for Casey and reconciliation for Casey and Brett.

Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett broke up in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 premiere

The Chicago Fire Season 11 premiere was devastating for Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett fans. The couple was truly in love, but they had their difficulties after Casey headed to Oregon. During the premiere, Brett ran into her ex-fiancé, making her rethink her own relationship. After grabbing a meal with him, she learned he was engaged. This prompted her to make a phone call to Casey and end their relationship.

“Our stars just didn’t align, that’s all. The timing just wasn’t right. But Matt, maybe someday,” Brett tells Casey over the phone.

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman spoke to TVLine about the Brett/Casey breakup decision. “So, no matter how much she loves Casey, and it’s undeniable, she’s making decisions now that are for her own future and for her life with this paramedicine cause, which is really near and dear to her,” Newman said. “We’re going to chart it, and you’ll see that grow a lot, and you’ll hear her talking about it. So it’s a lot of fun to see. She’s a toughie now.”

Will Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett get back together? The showrunner hopes the ‘stars align’

With Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett broken up, many fans are concerned that’s ultimately the end of the road for the couple. This could mean the remainder of Chicago Fire Season 11 rarely mentions Casey, and Brett will move forward in focusing on her paramedicine program. But could the couple possibly get back together?

TVLine asked co-showrunner Derek Haas about the possibility of a reconciliation. “We’re always hoping those stars align,” he noted. Additionally, Brett left the door open during her conversation with Casey on the phone, giving fans renewed hope.

Andrea Newman also noted that Brett will “struggle” with her love for Casey moving forward — another hint that reconciliation could happen. “You can’t just shut that off,” Newman said. “So, that’s going to be something she’s struggling with as she tries to move forward.”

Is Matt Casey gone for good?

If Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett get back together in Chicago Fire Season 11, does that mean Casey actor Jesse Spencer could return?

It seems there are no current plans for Spencer to return to the series, but the showrunners made it clear in the past that there’s always a spot open for him. “On our end, the door is open,” Derek Haas told TV Insider.

Andrea Newman told TVLine that viewers will also continue to hear about Casey through season 11. “Yes, we’ll keep hearing about him, and people go to Casey for advice,” she noted. “They’re all tight, they’re still family. So, you’ll definitely hear his name.” With this in mind, it seems likely that Casey will make another appearance — and maybe that’s to get back together with Brett.

Chicago Fire Season 11 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

