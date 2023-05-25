‘Chicago Fire’: Is Sylvie Brett Leaving After Season 11 Finale?

NBC’s Chicago Fire Season 11 finale is over, and fans are curious as to what the future holds for Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey. Brett and Casey broke up after Casey left Chicago to go permanently live in Oregon. But he returned in the season 11 finale — and his actions are making fans wonder if Brett is going to leave, too. So, is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire ahead of season 12?

[Spoiler alert: Chicago Fire Season 11 finale spoilers ahead.]

Sylvie Brett in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 finale | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is Sylvie Brett leaving after the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 finale?

Fans suspect Sylvie Brett might be leaving after what occurred in the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale.

During the finale, fans saw Jesse Spencer’s character, Matt Casey. Casey was in town to help Stella Kidd with official business. When he previously visited Chicago and saw Brett, his life on the West Coast wasn’t going as planned. Brett, on the other hand, seemed to thrive. Her relationship with Dylan was beginning to blossom, and she planned on caring for teen Amber’s baby. But by the time of the finale, everything changed for Brett. Dylan broke up with her, as their timelines seemingly didn’t match up. And when Casey hears the news, he heads to Brett’s home to ask for her hand in marriage.

Ultimately, Casey gets down on one knee and asks Brett to marry him so they can have a family that includes the two boys he’s caring for as well as Amber’s baby.

The finale ended before fans got to see if Brett accepted the proposal. But if she does accept, there’s a high likelihood that she’ll move away from Chicago to stay with Casey on the West Coast. With that said, we don’t anticipate saying goodbye to Kara Killmer just yet. We imagine her character will accept Casey’s proposal and stay on the show. Killmer has also given zero indication she plans on leaving.

However, fans on Reddit worry Killmer will say goodbye to Chicago Fire — especially now that NBC plans to cut the budget of the show.

“Much as I would hate it, I think Brett leaves with Casey and off the show, both of them,” a fan wrote. “Like you, I wouldn’t mind seeing Casey back even if every once in a while since we can’t have him full-time … but there’s no telling what twists and turns the new S12 showrunners have in mind for the show and which direction it takes with all the mentioned budget cuts.”

Could Matt Casey return full-time? Jesse Spencer discussed the possibility

Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett in the ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 finale | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

After seeing Matt Casey propose to Sylvie Brett in the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale, fans hope to see a lot more of Jesse Spencer in the future. Could Casey return full-time for Chicago Fire Season 12?

When Spencer initially left the series, it didn’t seem like he wanted to return. But in April 2023, he seemed to change his tune about potentially returning to a large role.

“I cannot… answer that question,” Spencer told Deadline after they asked about his return. “The potential to come back would be awesome. I’m always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court. I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full-time or something, I have no idea.”

‘Chicago Fire’ budget cuts may affect the season 12 cast

While NBC verified that Chicago Fire would return for season 12, fans don’t know who they’ll see from the current cast. And it sounds like budget cuts could affect who viewers see in the future.

One Chicago and Law & Order franchise producers Universal Television and Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment might need to “trim talent costs” and have fewer episodes in future seasons of the One Chicago shows. It’s unclear exactly what this means for Chicago Fire. Ultimately, fans should expect fewer episodes in season 12 for all three One Chicago shows.

Elements of this story were first reported by Deadline.

