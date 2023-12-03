Australian actor Luke Mitchell is joining the cast of 'Chicago Med' for season 9. New episodes begin airing in January 2024.

The Chicago Med family is growing. Luke Mitchell is joining the cast of the NBC medical drama for its upcoming 9th season.

Luke Mitchell will play Dr. Mitch Ripley on ‘Chicago Med’

Mitchell will play a new staff member at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in the new season of Chicago Med, TVLine reports. Dr. Mitch Ripley is an ER physician with a past connection to Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), the hospital’s head of psychiatry. He comes from a troubled background, which led him to cross paths with Dr. Charles when he was growing up.

The addition of Mitchell to the Chicago Med cast comes after several high-profile exits in season 8, including the departures of Brian Tee, who played Dr. Ethan Choi, and Nick Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead. Both had been with the show since its first season.

Luke Mitchell has also been in ‘Blindspot’ and ‘Big Sky’

Blindspot fans will recognize Mitchell from his role as Roman in the NBC drama. He appeared on the show in seasons 2-5.

Mitchell, who is Australian, has also played Cormac Barnes in season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky, Ken in The CW’s Legacies, and Danny Cooper in The Republic of Sarah. His other credits include the 2023 Hallmark Channel movie A Pinch of Portugal, the 2021 Tom Clancy adaption Without Remorse, The Code, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and The Tomorrow People. In Australia, he’s appeared on the soaps Home and Away and Neighbors.

It’s an impressive resume for someone who didn’t initially set out to become an actor.

“Initially, I never dreamed of becoming an actor,” Mitchell told Collider in 2021. “The way I got into acting was just about improving myself. It was just about self-development. And so, I never really had any expectations. The fact that I got any professional work at all was incredible to me.”

He was even more stunned when he transitioned from working in Australia to pursuing roles in Hollywood.

“There’s such a big transition from being an Aussie actor playing Aussie roles, to being an Aussie actor playing an American character in an American show,” he said. “The stakes are higher, there’s more money, and there’s more pressure. So, it’s been an evolving process. I also recognize how difficult it is, being an actor and having consistent work. I’m so incredibly grateful for each and every job that I’ve had that. It’s just one foot in front of the other.”

‘Chicago Med’ Season 9 premieres Jan. 17

Chicago Med fans will get their first look at Mitchell as Dr. Ripley when the show returns from its long hiatus in early 2024. Season 9 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

