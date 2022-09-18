‘Chicago Med’: Will Nick Gehlfuss Leave the Role of Will Halstead After Jay Halstead Exits ‘Chicago P.D.’?

There’s a reason why actors in long-running TV dramas capture a large share of fans’ attention. The talent stays on the shows for several years, racking up plenty of hours on the screen every season.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. One of Chicago P.D.’s finest will depart the show in Season 10 during the fall of 2022, and it’s one of the original cast members.

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead | George Burns Jr/Getty Images

Jesse Lee Sofer is departing after serving all 10 seasons on ‘Chicago P.D.’

NBC’s Chicago P.D. police procedural drama began in 2014. One of the rocks of the show has been Det. Jay Halstead. He’s been in all 187 episodes. Fans have seen Jay grow up in his career on the force as he was only a month into his new job when the show premiered.

Sometimes brash, he’s always been there for his partner on the force, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who Jay later marries. Jesse Lee Sofer, who plays Halstead, decided that Season 10 would be his last, according to Variety. He got his start on Chicago Fire.

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead,” Sofer said of his coming departure sometime in the fall of 2022.

Does this mean Dr. Will Halstead of ‘Chicago Med’ will be leaving, too?

Jay’s on-screen brother, Will Halstead, is an ER doctor at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. He’s also a main character on Chicago Med, the sister series of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

Luckily for fans, Will seems to make it to Season 8 alive, thanks to photos from the new season. At the end of Season 7, Will and Dylan Scott were trapped in a burning building, notes One Chicago Center. No doubt they’ll be rescued by some of the cast of Chicago Fire.

Nick Gehlfuss is expected to stay in the role of Dr. Halstead, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Most Dick Wolf shows have actors sign on for several seasons, according to Deadline.

The entire main cast, including Oliver Platt, Brian Tee, and S. Epatha Merkerson, signed multi-year deals in 2021 to continue with the show. Gehlfuss also signed a new deal last year, so it’s safe to say Dr. Halstead is sticking around for a while.

How will Jay Halstead leave ‘Chicago P.D.’ in 2022?

The only speculation left will be how Jay Halstead will leave the show. We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that Jay will leave in a heart-wrenching way. Jay will get hurt or shot in the line of duty, and his brother will be the attending physician when Jay arrives. Despite the two having a sometimes-rocky relationship, Jay’s departure from the show will probably be emotional for Will, whether the character lives or dies.

When you work with the same people for 10 years, the cast will most definitely miss Sofer’s presence on the set. No one could possibly replace him, but there will be new cast members stepping up to succeed him. We wish Mr. Sofer the best of luck in his new endeavors!

Fans can follow the Halstead brothers for their new seasons starting Sept. 21, 2022.

