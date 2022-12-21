‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023

NBC’s One Chicago shows are returning in January 2023, and fans can’t wait to discover what happens next with their favorite characters. The Chicago P.D. Season 10 midseason finale featured Hailey Upton in the center of a human trafficking bust, and she’ll have to deal with the aftermath when the season returns. So, will fans say goodbye to any major characters this year? Here’s who we think might end up dead.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago P.D. Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding the midseason finale.]

Jefferson White as Sean O’Neal | Lori Allen/NBC

Sean O’Neal likely won’t live to the end of the season

The Chicago P.D. Season 10 midseason finale spotlighted the season’s main villain, Sean O’Neal. Sean, played by Yellowstone’s Jefferson White, is the son of Chief O’Neal. He was caught trafficking young girls, just as Hailey Upton suspected. The midseason finale finally brought his crimes to light as Upton caught him red-handed — and she nearly left him for dead after he got caught in a deadly scuffle with his father. Chief O’Neal didn’t survive.

It’s unclear whether fans will see more Sean in upcoming episodes, but it seems likely. Now, he’s in the hands of the justice system — but we don’t expect him to live. Between everything that happened between Sean and Upton up to the midseason finale, it seems likely that Sean will somehow wind up dead.

Trudy Platt might be in trouble

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Chicago P.D. Season 10 hasn’t featured much of Sargeant Trudy Platt. Platt is the Desk Sergeant at the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department, and she’s frequently the voice of reason for the Intelligence Unit. She offers kindness, wit, and tough love when needed — and she also has one of the longest-running romances with Mouch of Chicago Fire.

Unfortunately, if Chicago P.D. wants to add a shocking death to season 10, we think they might sacrifice Platt. Fans would never expect to see Platt sacrificed after so much of the plot has focused on Hailey Upton, Jay Halstead, Kim Burgess, and Adam Ruzek this season. If something happens to Platt, fans would never see it coming, and it also wouldn’t interrupt any major storylines. This makes the idea a real possibility.

Jay Halstead could still die in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10

Jay Halstead is on the case! pic.twitter.com/c77xwPTnFH — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 6, 2022

Fans were devastated when Jesse Lee Soffer left Chicago P.D. Season 10. The Jay Halstead actor is still involved in the production aspect of the show, but fans shouldn’t anticipate seeing too much of him moving forward. Halstead left Chicago to head to Bolivia to track down drug cartels for the military. When Halstead left, he made it known he was only temporarily stepping away from Chicago — but we could easily see the writers killing his character while he’s away, completely nixing the possibility of his return.

Halstead’s potential off-screen death would deeply impact the entire Intelligence Unit, particularly Hailey Upton. And showrunner Gwen Sigan said they purposely chose to keep Halstead alive when Soffer chose to leave. “It felt important to keep him alive and keep him out in the world trying to do good,” she told NBC Insider. “The Army’s always been integral to who he is.” With that said, the showrunners could change their minds as the season progresses.

Hopefully, Halstead makes it back to Chicago alive — but we’re not holding our breath.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.