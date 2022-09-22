‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Key Moments From the Season 10 Premiere

We knew that Anna’s death in the Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale would have big repercussions for Voight and the rest of the Intelligence Unit. Just how big those consequences are was clear in Wednesday’s season 10 premiere, which saw Voight struggling to move forward after the death of his informant. What could that mean for his character and the rest of the show’s upcoming season? We break down three key moments from the premiere.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere, “Let It Bleed.”]

A tragic overdose sets off a deadly chain of events

Chicago P.D.’s ninth season ended with Voight (Jason Beghe) frantically trying to track down his CI Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado). Anna had gone on the run after killing cartel leader Escano, the target of a major investigation. Voight covered up evidence of her crime and then went on the hunt for Anna. He found her, but in her nervous state, she shot Voight. That led Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) to return fire in response, killing her.

Unsurprisingly, Voight isn’t taking Anna’s death well. He’s still hanging around in Escano’s old neighborhood, where he confronts a dealer whom he thinks is still peddling drugs. He also comes across a five-year-old boy who’s accidentally ODed on heroin. Sadly, the child dies. The tragedy lights a fire under Voight, who is more determined than ever to take down the dealers responsible for selling the deadly substance to the boy’s junkie parents.

Upton ignores Voight’s orders

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 | Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Voight knows a new dealer is moving into the Little Village neighborhood in Escano’s absence. And he’s determined to find out who it is and put him behind bars. It doesn’t take the IU team long to find out that a guy named Enzo is staking out new territory. The only problem? Enzo is a wild card prone to moments of serious paranoia. That makes any operation to take him down especially dangerous. Nonetheless, Voight forges ahead despite the concerns of Halstead and Upton, who are increasingly worried about his behavior.

The team sets up a sting, but Upton gets nervous when an informant and Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar, now a series regular) follow Enzo into an abandoned house. Voight wants to let things play out, but Upton decides to get closer. She creeps up on the house but accidentally makes a noise that spooks an on-edge Enzo. That leads to a dramatic chase that ends with Voight killing Enzo.

To say Voight is upset with Upton would be an understatement. He’s already angry with her because she fired the shot that killed Anna (though he tells her he blames himself). Now, her actions have turned what should have been a routine arrest into something more complicated.

Upton and Halstead are concerned about Voight. But he insists he’s fine. If they can’t get over their issues with him, “the three of us, we’re not working together anymore,” he says. Could this scene be setting the stage for Soffer’s upcoming Chicago P.D. exit? It certainly seems to be laying the groundwork for Halstead to move on from the IU.

Chief O’Neal tells Voight he needs to drop the Los Temidos case

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 | Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

As Upton points out, Voight is on a one-man mission to clean up a single city block. She’s not the only person who’s noticed his fixation. It’s also come to the attention of Chief O’Neal (Michael Gaston).

The chief shows up at the station for a 1-on-1 chat with Voight. He makes it clear he wants Voight to focus on the bigger picture.

“There’s a lot more crime in Chicago right now” than just street-level drug activity, O’Neal tells Voight. “The city’s gone to hell.” The chief points out he’s given Voight a long leash. But he has his limits. Voight needs to let the Los Temidos case – and the death of Anna – go. But will Voight be able to do that? He’s not exactly a sticker for following the rules. And considering the heavy emotions involved, shutting the door on the Anna case may not be as easy as O’Neal thinks.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

