Where ‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Have Seen Jefferson White Before

Jefferson White is a young star on the rise. The young actor has made a splash in recent months with high-profile roles that have brought him into the spotlight. With his most recent role in the hit TV drama Chicago P.D., many pop culture fans are looking into White’s filmography, learning more about his other roles, and discovering why the actor seems so familiar. As it turns out, White has had several buzzy roles recently, including a supporting part in one of television’s most popular Western dramas.

Jefferson White plays Sean O’Neal in ‘Chicago P.D.’

Currently in its 10th season, Chicago P.D. is one of television’s most popular police procedural dramas. The show tells the story of a group of uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. The series debuted on television in 2014 as part of Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise and is still going strong, with fans tuning in as much for the talented cast as for the intense, dramatic storylines.

Jefferson White is the latest addition to the cast of Chicago P.D. As Sean O’Neal, White takes on the role of the chief of police’s son, a young man who helps the unit with a difficult case but who might just be involved with a trafficking ring. Although the character of Sean has only been in a couple of episodes, according to IMDb, White is already making an impression on viewers.

What did White say about acting in ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Fans haven’t quite figured out what to think of Sean yet – but Jefferson White has his own thoughts on the complicated character. In a recent interview with TV Line, White opened up about Sean’s “very difficult life,” noting, “He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension. Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on (on the case).”

Sean has already formed a bond with Hailey, whom he sees as a “kindred spirit,” according to White. With more twists and turns in the road ahead for the street-savvy Sean, viewers will inevitably be learning even more about the complicated character. As for White, he’s got a lot of experience playing complex yet sympathetic people.

Jefferson White is best known for his role in ‘Yellowstone’

Jefferson White has acted in many television shows over the past five years, including supporting roles in The Good Fight, Invasion, The Bite, and The Twilight Zone. While all those opportunities were for minor roles, White managed to land his big break in 2018 when he scored the part of Jimmy Hurdstrom in Yellowstone. In the show’s first season, Jimmy was a struggling delinquent who is given a second chance as a ranchhand on John Dutton’s massive ranch. Over the seasons, Jimmy has grown and matured into a confident young man who discovers that he has a deep affinity for the ranch lifestyle.

As one of the show’s breakout stars, White has become a firm fan favorite. White told Decider in 2020 that “Jimmy’s wild ride has also corresponded with a wild ride for me because I really had no idea what I was signing up for when I got this job. It’s been a really incredible journey so far.” White, who has more than proven himself as a talented, versatile actor, has a bright future ahead of him in the industry, as evidenced by his exciting new role in Chicago P.D.

