‘Chicago P.D.’ Hairstylist Posts Photo of Jesse Lee Soffer Back on Set

NBC’s One Chicago fans are mourning the loss of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. Soffer played Halstead since the beginning of Chicago P.D., and he exited the show during Chicago P.D. Season 10. Now, fans have renewed hope that they might see Soffer again after a hairstylist posted a photo of him on set. Here’s what happened.

Why did Jesse Lee Soffer leave ‘Chicago P.D.’? He made his exit during season 10

Jesse Lee Soffer was a One Chicago staple, and fans were shocked to see him leave behind his role as Jay Halstead during Chicago P.D. Season 10. While he worked well in the Intelligence Unit, he informed his wife, Hailey Upton, that he wanted to leave and head back to the Army. Halstead will spend the next eight months stationed in Bolivia.

“I’ve been trying to look at it as really giving him something incredibly powerful,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told Variety. “I think he’s really brilliant in this season, what he’s been in, and so it’s nice to see him have that. We tried to stay really true to his character and to what he stands for and what he means for the show and for the unit.”

Soffer didn’t touch on exactly why he wanted to leave the show behind. He publically thanked the showrunners, showing he left on good terms. It seems he likely wanted to move on from playing Halstead after so many years.

A hairstylist for the show spotted the Jay Halstead actor back on the set

Fans expected Jesse Lee Soffer to leave forever after his Chicago P.D. Season 10 exit. But hairstylist Unwana Rose from the show spotted him on set after he retired from his role as Jay Halstead, according to One Chicago Center. She posted photos to her Instagram Stories of a man who looked exactly like Soffer speaking to a woman wearing a coat. They’re outside in the city (likely Chicago).

Could Soffer’s arrival on set mean he’s not actually exiting the series after all? Sadly, we doubt the actor is already planning his return. It’s possible Soffer arrived on the set to make a cameo appearance, but a Twitter user offered a better suggestion. They noted Soffer might be directing an episode, which makes sense for him to appear on set.

Will Jesse Lee Soffer ever return to ‘Chicago P.D.’ for good?

Can fans expect Jesse Lee Soffer to ever return to Chicago P.D. for good? Sadly, we doubt he’ll make his way back to the Intelligence Unit even after his eight months in Bolivia. But we do expect him to make a cameo — especially during the show’s 200th episode.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 14 marks the series’ 200th episode, and there’s no doubt the showrunners have something big planned. There’s no guarantee that Halstead will appear, as another major event may occur and take precedence, but fans would love to see him again this season.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

