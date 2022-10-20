‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer to Direct Season 10 Episode 16

NBC’s One Chicago won’t be the same without Jesse Lee Soffer playing Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Soffer left the series during Chicago P.D. Season 10, and many fans are devastated by his departure. It looks like he’s still part of the series in some capacity, though, as he’s reportedly directing season 10 episode 16.

Jesse Lee Soffer left ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

Fans of Jay Halstead already miss Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Soffer didn’t give an explanation regarding his departure, but it did seem like he left on good terms. He was part of the One Chicago family since the beginning of P.D. He likely wanted to move on to other projects.

As for his character, he decided to pursue a career with the Army once more. Halstead had a military background, and he explained to his wife, Hailey Upton, that he was leaving the Intelligence Unit to rejoin.

Upton’s having difficulty moving on without Halstead as her partner. The upcoming episode airing on Oct. 26, 2022, brings Jefferson White to the small screen as Police Chief Patrick O’Neal’s son Sean. White spoke to TVLine about Sean connecting with Upton during her grief.

“What she’s going through — the difficulty of that — he offers to be an outlet and a resource as she navigates [it],” he explains.

Jesse Lee Soffer is returning to direct season 10 episode 16

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer no longer plays Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10, but that doesn’t mean he’s gone for good. According to Variety, Soffer returns to direct season 10 episode 16. The episode airs sometime in 2023.

It’s unclear exactly what will happen in the episode airing in the new year, but some fans had an inkling that Soffer was already back on the set of the show. The series hairstylist, Unwana Rose, posted a photo of Soffer on the set after he was finished playing Halstead. Many fans wondered if this meant Soffer planned on making a cameo appearance in a new episode. Likely, it means he rejoined the show to direct the episode that will air in the future.

Is Jay Halstead off ‘Chicago P.D.’ for good?

Jay Halstead is on the case! pic.twitter.com/c77xwPTnFH — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 6, 2022

With Jesse Lee Soffer off of Chicago P.D. Season 10 and behind-the-scenes directing, will fans ever see Jay Halstead again?

Currently, it doesn’t look like there are any plans to incorporate Halstead into the Intelligence Unit. But Soffer didn’t stay he was leaving forever. Halstead’s stint with the Army is slated to last eight months, and he could very well return in some capacity afterward. Additionally, with the show’s 200th episode happening this season, fans will likely want to see him make a reappearance.

If Halstead doesn’t come back, there are plenty of loose ends to tie up with Hailey Upton. Will she move on with a love interest, causing her and Halstead to get divorced after their brief marriage? We’ll have to wait and see.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

