‘Chicago P.D.’ Ratings Increase for Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit

Fans watching NBC’s One Chicago shows will miss Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. Soffer decided he would leave Chicago P.D. during Season 10, and he’ll surely be missed. It looks like fans tuned in for his exit during episode 3, too, as the ratings for the show increased during his final episode.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 3 marked Jesse Lee Soffer’s final episode as Jay Halstead

Jesse Lee Soffer exited Chicago P.D. during season 10 episode 3. Fans keeping up with the show knew that Soffer planned to leave, and his exit was finally revealed. Episode 3, titled “A Good Man,” featured Jay Halstead getting into a physical altercation with a suspect, whom he then stabbed to death. While Hailey Upton and Hank Voight attempted to help Halstead cover up the crime, he turned himself in. He then turned in his badge to get back into a job with the military.

His new job with the army set him up to head to his post in Bolivia, which meant he had to say goodbye to his friends and family in Chicago. He also said his goodbyes to his wife, Upton, and their relationship now remains up in the air. However, Halstead mentioned he’d only be gone for eight months, so there might be a chance for their romance to continue.

The ratings increased for Jay Halstead’s exit

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

It looks like One Chicago fans tuned in for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3. According to TV Series Finale, Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit episode drew 5.821 million viewers. Episode 2 drew 5.440 million viewers, and the season premiere drew in 5.482 million viewers.

While Soffer’s exit was certainly a major draw for fans, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, which premiered an hour before Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3, brought in way more viewers. The episode drew 7.155 million viewers, according to TV Series Finale. Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 3 also brought in strong viewership with 6.52 million viewers.

We’ll be interested to see how the viewership changes with Soffer gone from the series. Will fans continue to tune in, or will many fans leave the show behind in his absence? We’ll have to wait and see.

Is Jesse Lee Soffer coming back to ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Fans would love to see Jesse Lee Soffer reprise his role as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Is there any chance of him returning?

It looks like the show’s open to him returning, especially with him telling Hailey Upton that he’s only planning on leaving for eight months. While Soffer hasn’t mentioned any immediate plans for his return, it also seems likely that fans will see him for Chicago P.D.‘s 200th episode. The 200th episode airs later during season 10, and it would serve as the perfect time to see the ex-Intelligence Unit member reunite with his wife and Hank Voight.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

