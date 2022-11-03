‘Chicago P.D.’ Rumors Suggest Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead Break Up in Season 10

NBC’s One Chicago fans are rooting for Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead to stay together. In Chicago Fire Season 11, Matt Casey and Sylvie Brett broke up after Casey left the unit. And fans fear the same fate for Upton and Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Unfortunately, according to rumors posted to Reddit, the end is near for Upton and Halstead. Could it be true?

[Spoiler alert: Chicago P.D. Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead.]

Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead are currently together despite Halstead leaving the unit

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago Fire Season 11 fans were sad to see Jesse Lee Soffer leave the show. Soffer’s character, Jay Halstead, decided to turn in his badge in favor of returning to the army. This, of course, meant he’d be stationed outside of Chicago. He explained to Hailey Upton his situation and reasoning.

“It’s black and white, it’s good and bad, it’s right and wrong, and it’s no more of this,” Halstead told Upton regarding the arm. “I need that. I need that back. I fly out today. It’s not forever, it’s eight months, maybe a little longer. But I swear to you that we’re gonna get through this because you’re the love of my life, and if I’m yours, then you’ll know that you have to let me go.”

The showrunners were sad to see Soffer go. “It felt important to keep him alive and keep him out in the world trying to do good,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told NBC Insider. “The idea of him getting back to who he was gave us that opportunity.”

The couple is rumored to break up in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC

Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton stayed together despite Halstead’s departure in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Unfortunately, rumors suggest the couple doesn’t last. A Reddit user posted a quote allegedly from showrunner Gwen Sigan stating Upton and Halstead break up.

“Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton will break up in light of Jesse Lee Soffer’s impending exit on Chicago P.D. Season 10,” the text reads.

Some fans on Reddit believe this was the obvious outcome for the couple, especially with Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey’s breakup. But other fans think Sigan’s words were taken out of context and Halstead and Upton will remain together.

“I think some outlet kind of twisted her words,” a fan wrote. “Gwen never said this in direct words.” With that said, the fan knows the showrunners will have to think of some end to the couple’s storyline. ” … I don’t think they can keep an off-screen relationship on for long. So, it’ll either be [a] break up, divorce (normal LDR things), or death.”

“I think that was speculation but I could see it happening if Jesse doesn’t return as Halstead and just wants to direct,” another fan wrote. “It holds back Upton from storylines and it would be good material how she navigates through it.”

Is Jay Halstead coming back? Fans would love to see him return

With rumors of a potential breakup for Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton, fans want to know if they can expect Halstead to return. So, is Jesse Lee Soffer coming back to Chicago P.D. Season 10?

It’s unclear if the actor will return as Halstead, but he remains on set to direct. According to Variety, he’s directing season 10 episode 16. And with Soffer back on set, there’s always the chance he could jump in for a cameo. Halstead stated he’d be gone for eight months, which could indicate he returns in full force next season.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

