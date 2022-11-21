‘Chicago P.D.’: Sean Will Be an ‘Outlet’ For Hailey Upton Now That Jay Is Gone

Chicago P.D. is currently in its tenth season. The show that has inspired intense fan devotion and interest regularly introduced new and exciting characters, many played by some of television’s hottest stars. One of the newest characters in Chicago P.D. is Sean O’Neal, the complicated son of the police chief Patrick O’Neal.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC/Getty Images

Played by Yellowstone’s Jefferson White, Sean is inspiring a great deal of fan dialogue, with many looking to how the character is affecting Hailey. In an October interview with TV Line, White opened up about his character, revealing how Sean will play into Hailey’s journey following her struggles with her husband, Jay.

Jefferson White portrays Sean O’Neal on ‘Chicago P.D.’

#ChicagoPD Newbie Sean Is a 'Kindred Spirit' With Upton, Jefferson White Says https://t.co/8dhlbmYATL — TVLine.com (@TVLine) October 19, 2022

In mid-October, White joined the cast of Chicago P.D. as Sean O’Neal. As the son of the police chief, Sean is brought in to help intelligence find a missing girl – but his motives might not be what they initially seem. As White told TV Line in a recent interview,

“He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension. Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on the case.”

White described Sean’s “very difficult life” and his battle with addiction – all of which resulted in a “contentious relationship with his dad.” While viewers see that Sean has seemingly dedicated his life to helping at-risk youth, it isn’t long before some of his comrades start to suspect that Sean is actually involved in something sinister.

What did Jefferson White say about Sean being an ‘outlet’ for Hailey?

From the start, Sean seemed to form a close bond with Hailey Upton. Hailey, who has been struggling in the wake of her husband’s new job, finds a caring spirit in Sean, and he seems eager to listen to her problems.

“What she’s going through — the difficulty of that — he offers to be an outlet and a resource as she navigates (it),” White told TV Line, describing Sean as a “kindred spirit” for Hailey. Not long after Sean and Hailey established their bond, that comradeship was tested when she started to get the idea that her new connection was actually involved in a sex trafficking operation.

However, catching Sean in any sort of illegal activity proved to be a challenge since his father has such a firm position of power. Even when the chief is informed that Sean could be doing dubious deeds, he is incredulous – meaning that Upton and the rest of the team will have a hard time proving his guilt.

What’s next for Hailey Upton?

What moment from One Chicago had you like ?? pic.twitter.com/fIqRH116bI — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 10, 2022

Upton herself seems to be going through one challenge after another. A recent report from Fansided notes that Upton’s trajectory this season has been largely defined by loss, primarily the loss of her husband to fight drug cartels in Central America.

Some fans have even suggested that Hailey Upton could be reaching the end of her tenure on Chicago P.D., with producers clearing the way for newer characters. However, it seems more likely that Hailey could be facing a major epiphany, one that will see her coming out the other side stronger and more determined.

There are rumors that Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer, will return to the show in some form – and some photos that feature Soffer on the set might hint at this plotline. It’s also very possible that Upton and Halstead will opt to split, with Hailey growing tired of the distance that separates her and Jay. Either way, Upton’s place in the spotlight suggests that fans will see the character on Chicago P.D. for quite some time.

