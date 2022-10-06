‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Jesse Lee Soffer Will Likely Appear in 1 More Episode This Season

NBC One Chicago fans aren’t looking forward to saying goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer. Soffer plays Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10, and he’s been a part of the One Chicago family since the beginning of P.D. While Soffer plans to leave the series for good, we suspect fans will see him again in season 10. Here’s why.

Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ in season 10

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 likely says goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. Halstead is one of the most beloved characters on the show, as he’s helped keep Hank Voight’s head straight while also carefully nurturing his marriage to Hailey Upton. Unfortunately, the teasers leading up to episode 3 of the current season point to Soffer’s departure.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan talked to TVLine about the actor parting ways with the show. “Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that,” Sigan explained. “We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It’s going to be really impactful.”

Jesse Lee Soffer will likely appear as Jay Halstead in episode 200 of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

While Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving early on in Chicago P.D. Season 10, we suspect he’ll return. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 14 marks episode 200 of the series.

“We want to do something really special,” Gwen Sigan told TVLine. “We want to do something exciting and fun, action, character-based … hust a ride is what we’re going for. It should be fun.”

We don’t have too many details regarding episode 200 just yet, but fans can anticipate something major going down. The 200th episode of Chicago Fire was a major event for fans. Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey, left the show during the 200th episode, though fans later saw him briefly reprise his role in the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale. With Soffer leaving the show before the 200th episode, there’s a good chance he’ll make a cameo appearance during the special event.

Will Halstead actor Nick Gehlfuss hopes to see the actor on ‘Chicago Med’ in the future

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead | Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

While Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving during Chicago P.D. Season 10, fans may see him make cameo appearances again in the other One Chicago shows. Jay Halstead’s brother, Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss, is still in Chicago Med. Gehlfuss hopes to see Soffer on Med once more before leaving the franchise for good.

“I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise,” Gehlfuss told TVLine. “This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never forget that because that’s the type of guy that he is. He’s done a fantastic job with his role. And the fans have always said they enjoyed seeing the Halstead brothers together. We loved working together. And so I guess it’s just a testament that when you’re really enjoying something, the fans are experiencing that.”

Gehlfuss then noted he believes Will will feel “extremely lonely” without Jay.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Said 1 Scene in Season 1 Made Him Realize the Show Would Be a Hit