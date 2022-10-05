‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: When Is Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode?

NBC One Chicago fans keeping up with Chicago P.D. Season 10 know Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving this season. Soffer plays Jay Halstead, the young, smart Intelligence Unit member who keeps Hank Voight grounded through the toughest times. So, when is Soffer’s final episode? Here’s what we know.

Why is Jay Halstead leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10?

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer has been a part of the One Chicago family for years as Jay Halstead, and fans didn’t expect to see his departure. Unfortunately, the showrunners confirmed that Soffer would be leaving the series permanently after Chicago P.D. Season 10.

“We’re all very sad about it,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told Variety. “Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,. I think it just what he brings to the show just as a person and then his character on top of it — you’re looking at a character that has meant a lot to Voight and is married to Hailey. There’s so many things that, story wise, are going to be very interesting to write into. So it’s been emotional for sure.”

Soffer didn’t explain exactly why he’s leaving Chicago P.D. It’s possible he wants to move on to new projects, as he’s been part of the show for years. It’s also possible he wants to focus on his personal and family life since he’s acted nonstop.

When is Jesse Lee Soffer’s last episode in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10?

So, when is Jesse Lee Soffer’s final episode as Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10?

According to Reddit, it looks like Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3, titled “A Good Man,” is the episode where fans will see Halstead say his goodbyes. The trailer for the episode opens with Halstead, and it seems like he’s on his own. By the end of the trailer, Hailey Upton is looking at Halstead in disbelief with tears in her eyes.

Fans have several theories regarding Halstead’s departure. Some fans believe the beloved officer could get himself into trouble, resulting in him leaving. “Did Jay stab somebody?” one fan asked on Reddit after looking at the photos provided by NBC. “He’s holding a bloody knife in one of them.”

While Halstead is leaving, other fans think viewers will see a promotion happen this episode. The showrunner mentioned in the past that a promotion “Atwater and Burgess are in their dress blues,” another fan wrote. “PLEASE let this be a promotion for them!”

What’s next for Hailey Upton?

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton | Lori Allen/NBC

With Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead leaving Chicago P.D. Season 10, what’s next for Hailey Upton? The couple got married last season after Upton went through a tough time with Hank Voight for killing Roy Walton. But the couple managed to make it through the worst times together, seemingly solidifying their bond.

Gwen Sigan told Variety that Upton gets a “really interesting story this season” in how she deals with Halstead’s absence. “To suddenly not have that second half of who you are puts you in a very vulnerable and raw place,” Sigan said. “As we know, Upton is very strong and she’s also someone who’s very guarded and likes to have control of her emotions and likes to be able to deal with things. This puts her in an interesting spot, and we definitely see how it falls out.”

With that said, we’re hopeful Upton sticks with the Intelligence Unit even with her husband gone.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Cast Members Post Behind-the-Scenes Peeks at New Season