‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Is Kevin Atwater Leaving After Episode 6?

NBC’s One Chicago fans are excited to see LaRoyce Hawkins take on a central role in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6, “Sympathetic Reflex.” The past few episodes have focused on Jay Halstead’s absence, but now, it’s Kevin Atwater’s time to shine. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s in trouble. Could episode 6 possibly show Kevin Atwater leaving?

[Spoiler alert: Potential Chicago P.D. spoilers ahead for season 10 episode 6, “Sympathetic Reflex.”]

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 6 features Kevin Atwater navigating a precarious situation

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater | Lori Allen/NBC

The synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6, “Sympathetic Reflex,” reads, “Chicago’s finest will bring down the police chief’s son as they put an end to the sex trafficking operation.” Kevin Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his character’s at the center of it all — and it could mean trouble ahead. A confrontation during the episode leads to a young white man getting shot and killed, and Atwater needs help from the Intelligence Unit to clear his name.

“It escalated so organically from one beat to the next and the rare circumstance that a white kid is killed, allegedly, by a Black cop raises questions,” Hawkins noted. “And I was like, ‘Wow. How is he going to find himself out of this one?’ But I think it was written beautifully. I think it was captured in a great way. I appreciated the challenge because the episode, if you’re not careful, it can put you in a trap.”

Is Kevin Atwater leaving the Intelligence Unit in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10?

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6 features Kevin Atwater allegedly killing a young white man, which could jeopardize his job. So, is Kevin Atwater leaving Chicago P.D.?

It’s uncertain whether Atwater will lose his job with the Intelligence Unit. But we highly doubt LaRoyce Hawkins is leaving the show altogether. While speaking to Parade, Hawkins said that Atwater’s not willing to sacrifice his job for his integrity. While he loves working with the Intelligence Unit, he’d rather “give it all up for the truth.”

“Ultimately, whether Atwater loses his job or not, I think he’ll be able to live with himself if he can continue to look in the mirror and know that he did his best, and he tried from the right place,” Hawkins explained. “I think Atwater’s at the point where he loves his job. He would love to serve and protect for as long as he can and serve and protect at higher and higher levels if that’s possible. But I don’t think the job at this point is worth his integrity, it’s not worth his word. And Atwater is ready, if push comes to shove, to give it all up for the truth.”

Fans may see Atwater exit the Intelligence Unit, but it seems certain that Hawkins will stick with the show no matter what.

LaRoyce Hawkins gave a clue about Jay Halstead’s potential return

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Showrunner Hints at Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton Marriage Trouble

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Kevin Atwater and Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 6, LaRoyce Hawkins referenced Jesse Lee Soffer’s exit from the show. Hawkins noted Soffer will return to direct an episode of the show. As for a potential return for Soffer’s character, Jay Halstead, it seems fans may be in for a surprise.

“Obviously, we were a little nervous because Jesse is a leader on and off set and when you lose leadership in a certain capacity, it’s hard to know where things might go,” Hawkins noted. “But I think the way everybody’s responded and stepped up to the plate and the way that it looks like Jesse’s gone, but he’s still there, in more ways than one.”

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.