‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Kim Burgess Is Making ‘New Boundaries’ With Adam Ruzek, Showrunner Says

Fans keeping up with NBC’s One Chicago shows know all about Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek. The on-again, off-again couple has been the center of romantic controversy for several seasons. Now, they’re back at it again in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 2. And the showrunner says Burgess will have to make a “decision” and “new boundaries” regarding her relationship with Ruzek.

What happened between Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek?

Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek have an extremely long history that extends well beyond Chicago P.D. Season 10. The two first kissed in season 1 of the show, and during the finale of season 2, Ruzek proposes to Burgess. Unfortunately, their engagement didn’t last. Ruzek had been engaged twice before, setting off warning signs for Burgess, and she called off the wedding.

In season 4, Burgess and Ruzek get back together, but they break up again in season 5. In season 7, Burgess gets pregnant with Ruzek’s baby, but she later miscarries. Then, in season 8, Burgess decides to adopt Makayla, and Ruzek vows to stay in Makayla’s life.

Ruzek ends Chicago P.D. Season 9 by giving his home to Burgess and Makayla. “I love that speech that they wrote for him talking about the memories, and there is some resolve in knowing that came from the heart,” Ruzek actor Patrick John Flueger told Entertainment Weekly. “I think he meant what he said: He’s not trying to move in, he’s legitimately trying to provide and put something out there that he thinks would be really good for Makayla as she grows up.”

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 2 may show Kim Burgess making a ‘decision’ regarding Adam Ruzek

The preview for Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 2 shows trouble ahead for Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess. “When a convicted murderer hijacks a prison van, the team scrambles to find him and the abducted prison guard before it’s too late; Burgess questions Ruzek’s motives in a case, creating tension between the two,” the plot synopsis reads.

Not only will the case at hand cause tension for Burgess and Ruzek, but so will their new living situation. Showrunner Gwen Sigan talked to Entertainment Weekly about where episode 2 will put the exes. “That guy wears his heart on his sleeve, and that’s great,” she noted of Ruzek. So, will Burgess stay in the home that Ruzek’s giving her, or will she go her own way despite their years of history? “We will answer that all in episode 2, and we will see her make the decision of what she’s going to do and see them firmly plant some new boundaries of where they’re at with their family and what that’s going to look like moving forward,” Sigan said.

Will the couple ever get back together?

So, will Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess ever get back together? Fans would love for the duo to give their romance another go, as it’s clear they care for one another. Burgess actor Marina Squerciati also spoke to CinemaBlend on the matter.

“Burzek has sort of been in limbo for a while, and I think Kim will make a decision either way, starting in episode 2, and follow down that path,” she said. “I think we’ll learn that the shooting, where she was shot at the end of season 8, hasn’t really left her and that’s part of what’s hurting her relationship with Ruzek and is going to come up a bit more in the season, how that’s still haunting her.”

It’s possible that after Burgess faces her demons, she can commit to Ruzek once and for all.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

