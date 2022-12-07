Is ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 New Tonight, Dec. 7?

NBC’s One Chicago shows are coming to their midseason finales, and fans have plenty to look forward to in Chicago P.D. Season 10. Episode 8 illuminated more details on the Sean O’Neal trafficking investigation, and fans were left on a cliffhanger. So, is Chicago P.D. new tonight, Dec. 7, 2022? Here’s what to know.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 premieres its fall finale on Dec. 7, 2022

Chicago P.D. Season 10 fans can rejoice, as there’s a new episode airing on Dec. 7, 2022 — and it’s the midseason finale. At the end of episode 8, Kim Burgess and Hailey Upton found human remains near Sean O’Neal’s home. O’Neal has become the latest villain, and he’s the chief’s son.

Fans will see way more of O’Neal in the midseason finale, especially as Upton becomes “obsessed” with solving the crime and proving O’Neal is committing sex trafficking crimes. “She becomes obsessed with this case,” Dante Torres actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar told NBC regarding Upton. “She’s the one who’s leading it.”

Showrunner Gwen Sigan also talked about how fans will see Upton dive head-first into her job due to Jay Halstead leaving. “The reality is, she’s been left behind, and that’s gutting,” Sigan told NBC. “We’ll see her deal with it by first seeking distraction — diving into work, putting all that feeling into the job — and when a case pops off that really gets inside her head, that distraction quickly turns to an obsession. It’s an interesting path for her, fueled by a lot of emotion and denial.”

The showrunner previewed the fall finale, ‘Proof of Burden,’ which focuses on Sean O’Neal

Fans will learn more about Sean O’Neal during Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9. The fall midseason finale, titled “Proof of Burden,” shows there might be a power struggle between the Intelligence Unit and Chief O’Neal.

“After a shocking discovery, the team begins closing in on Sean O’Neal with every shred of evidence they can find,” the finale synopsis reads. “Determined to keep his son out of prison, Chief O’Neal hires a lawyer.”

“We’re gonna be piecing together all the evidence that we actually have and finding that we don’t have as much as we think we do, and in true CPD fashion, we will not quite have him,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Insider. “We know it was him. We know now what his motivations have been and why he’s trafficking these girls in the way he is. And it will now be about the obstacle of, ‘How do we get him? And how do we get him when we know the chief is going to block every move that we make?’”

When does ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 return?

After Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 9 airs on Dec. 7, 2022, fans will have to wait to see episode 10. So, when does the season return?

According to IMDb, fans can expect to see Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 on Jan. 4, 2022 — a full month after the midseason finale. When the season returns in January, fans will assuredly see more of Hailey Upton dealing with Jay Halstead’s absence. Additionally, fans can look forward to episode 16, as Jesse Lee Soffer’s directing that episode.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

