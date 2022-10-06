‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Prediction: What Happens to Jay Halstead? Showrunner Suggests He Doesn’t Die

NBC One Chicago fans are anxious to know what happens to Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3. Soffer is saying goodbye to the series this season, and the showrunners have kept quiet about what will happen to the character. So, what happens to Halstead to make him leave the Intelligence Unit? Here’s what some fans think.

Jay Halstead might get a promotion and leave the Intelligence Unit in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 3

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer hasn’t said exactly what will happen to Jay Halstead in Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3. But many fans have theories regarding Halstead’s fate. Last season, fans saw Halstead help Hailey Upton through her difficulties in the aftermath of secretly killing Roy Walton, which nearly ruined their relationship. Now, some fans suspect Halstead will receive a promotion or another opportunity to leave the Intelligence Unit behind — and he may do it to protect his marriage to Upton.

“I’m hoping they have Jay leave because he realizes that it’s too hard for him and Hailey to work together and he asks the new chief to move him to another division because he knows Hailey will be better staying with the Intelligence Unit,” a fan on Reddit suggested. “With Voight’s support, Jay is promoted to Sergeant and moves on.”

This theory also makes sense with what the showrunners have mentioned about some Intelligence Unit members receiving promotions this season. Halstead may get promoted out of his current unit, allowing him to make cameos if necessary.

Some fans think he’ll head back to the military

Jay Halstead’s departure from Chicago P.D. Season 10 might have nothing to do with a promotion at all. Instead, his military past could get brought up. Before he joined the Intelligence Unit, Halstead served in Afghanistan with the 75th Ranger Regiment. His past has been brought up a few times in recent seasons, and the military will likely draw him back in.

Some fans on Reddit think an incident from his army days will result in him leaving the Intelligence Unit. “I think Jay ‘telling the truth’ will be an incident from his military days,” a fan wrote. “Something we’ve never heard of before. … I think that Jay and Hailey will decide that working in the same unit isn’t what’s best for them- it’s started to divide them. Jay will either leave for a different unit or he’ll do something military-oriented.”

Another fan noticed that the plot synopsis for season 10 episode 3 centers around Halstead connecting with someone over their career in the army. “Jay relocates to lead a unit in the rangers or train new recruits at an army base,” the fan guessed. “He hasn’t processed his trauma and has a revelation that he needs to go back in order to work through it.”

Does Jay Halstead die? Showrunner Gwen Sigan suggests he doesn’t

While fans don’t want to see Jesse Lee Soffer leave Chicago P.D. Season 10, it’s highly unlikely they’ll see him again in the future, as showrunner Gwen Sigan hinted that Jay Halstead doesn’t die.

“The specifics regarding when and how he’s leaving we’re keeping under wraps,” she shared with Deadline. “But I do think it’s gonna make sense to fans when they see it, and they’re gonna understand that we really wanted to do justice to the character, who he is, and what he represents to the show. And also Jesse himself, as he’s been here since day one — even before day one. He was there when Chicago Fire started the spinoff for PD. He’s a member of this family and he always will be. We just really wanted to give him a showcase.”

Doing “justice” to the character likely doesn’t involve death, so fans can rest easy knowing something else will occur.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

