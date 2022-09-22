‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Predictions: Will Hank Voight Die?

NBC’s One Chicago shows are back, and the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere hit the ground running. The premiere showed the aftermath of Anna Avalos’ death, and Hank Voight feels a mix of guilt and grief over what occurred. By the end of the episode, he’s also dealing with an injury. Will Hank Voight die? Here are our predictions.

[Spoiler alert: Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 1 spoilers ahead regarding Hank Voight.]

The ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 premiere features Hank Voight grieving the death of Anna Avalos

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in the ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 premiere | Lori Allen/NBC

The Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere starts with Hank Voight remembering Anna Avalos. Anna was an informant for the Intelligence Unit, and after she pulled a gun and shot Voight, Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead shot her. She died, leaving Voight feeling guilty for all he put her through.

The premiere shows Voight heading off on his own as the Intelligence Unit accepted awards for getting 400 kilos of narcotics and 40 gang members off of the streets. Voight attempts to track down who’s selling the new product on the street that kills a young boy. He comes to find it’s a man named Enzo who is selling, and the rest of the Intelligence Unit steps in to help. Newcomer Dante Torres acts as a potential buyer for Enzo’s product.

Unfortunately, Hailey Upton’s nervousness nearly costs Torres and Voight their lives. Upton closes in on the situation too early, leading Enzo to learn it’s all a setup. Enzo then goes to shoot Voight, but Voight shoots him dead first. Voight and Upton then have a serious talk about Anna’s death.

Will Hank Voight die? He ends the episode bleeding

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight | Lori Allen/NBC

At the end of the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere, Hank Voight speaks to Chief Patrick O’Neal. O’Neal arrives to speak to Voight due to Voight’s absence from the ceremony, and they address Anna Avalos’ death. “You gotta let that go now,” O’Neal tells Voight. “I gave you two weeks, I can’t give you more.”

By the end of the conversation, O’Neal leaves, and Voight sits in his chair. As Voight sits down he puts his hand into his shirt and winces. There’s blood on his fingers as he takes his hand out.

Will Hank Voight die from his injuries? It’s likely he sustained them while taking down Enzo, and it’s clear no one else knows about the bleeding. With that said, we doubt Voight is going anywhere just yet. Showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine that fans will see Voight go “interesting places” this season, extending beyond the first episode.

“He made a choice last season to open himself up in a way that I don’t think we’ve seen him do since Olinsky [who died in Season 5],” she shared. “He’s been closed off, and then to see it fall apart in this way, he’s definitely in a raw space, and he’s emotionally going to have to deal with this for some time. In true Voight fashion, we’ll see him going to interesting places because of it and how he deals with that.”

Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10

Chicago P.D. has a case to solve! pic.twitter.com/DMIrkx17bG — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 22, 2022

While we expect to see more of Hank Voight moving forward in Chicago P.D. Season 10, fans will have to say goodbye to Jay Halstead. Gwen Sigan talked more about Halstead’s departure, too — and it doesn’t sound like he’ll leave suddenly.

“Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that,” Sigan told TVLine. “We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse [Lee Soffer] and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It’s going to be really impactful.”

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Cast Members Post Behind-the-Scenes Peeks at New Season