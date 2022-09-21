NBC’s One Chicago shows are officially back, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere. The Intelligence Unit is officially back after the complex events that unfolded during the season 9 finale. So, what will fans see in the premiere? Here’s what to know about the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere, including the date, time, and how to watch.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 1 features the aftermath of Anna Avalos’ death

The Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere picks up where the season 9 finale left off. Anna Avalos, the informant for the Intelligence Unit, stabbed Escano, and Hank Voight did his best to protect her from the fallout. Unfortunately, Voight couldn’t save Anna. Voight and Anna met up, and Anna opened fire on Voight, forcing Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton to then shoot Anna. She died in the aftermath of the shooting.

Heading into the premiere of season 10, Voight is still reeling from Anna’s death. He goes off on his own to solve another drug case while carrying the grief and guilt of what happened previously. We’ll also likely see more of how Upton deals with Anna’s death.

One Chicago Center has the synopsis for episode 1 of the new season. “Still reeling from the death of his informant Anna, Voight faces a new threat as he tries to keep the neighborhood clean. New wrinkles develop in the Upton, Halstead, and Voight dynamic. The team gets a new chief.”

‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 premiere date, time, and how to watch

Chicago P.D. Season 10 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Chicago Fire premieres at 9 p.m. ET, and Chicago Med premieres at 8 p.m. ET.

Of course, those with cable can catch the new season on NBC, and episodes stream the following day on Peacock. Additional services like FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV are also great options for those without cable who hope to catch the premiere as it airs. All of these options have free trials.

Past seasons of Chicago P.D. aren’t currently available on most streaming platforms, either. Fans hoping to catch up on season 9 can purchase individual episodes or the entire season via Amazon Prime.

Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving this season

10 years in a blink. I couldn’t be more proud. Thank you for going on This journey with us. I love our fans. Season 10 premiers tonight at 10/9 central on @NBC @WolfEnt @NBCOneChicago pic.twitter.com/87CCxnhISc — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) September 21, 2022

With the Chicago P.D. Season 10 premiere finally here, fans will have to say goodbye to Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer. It’s unclear exactly what will happen to his character on the show for him to leave, but he’s officially saying goodbye.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan shared with TVLine that Soffer’s departure won’t be sudden. “Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that,” she shared. “We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It’s going to be really impactful.”

We look forward to seeing how it all unfolds for Halstead and Hailey Upton.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 1 airs Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC

