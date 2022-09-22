‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Showrunner Hints at Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton Marriage Trouble

NBC’s One Chicago shows are officially back, and fans are excited to see what’s to come in Chicago P.D. Season 10. The new season started with a heavy focus on Hank Voight, but fans are curious as to what’s going to happen to Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton. Now, the showrunner’s hinting at trouble for the couple in the current season. Here’s what she said.

Are Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton together in ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10?

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC

Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton begin Chicago P.D. Season 10 together. In season 9, they endured extreme hardships in their relationship due to Upton and Hank Voight keeping secrets from the rest of the Intelligence Unit. Upton killed Roy, and she and Voight made a pact not to tell the truth about what happened to the villain. This deeply impacted Upton’s mental health, which, in turn, affected her new marriage to Halstead.

Thankfully, Halstead and Upton were able to get through their troubles. Halstead learned the truth about Roy’s death, and he helped Upton overcome it.

While fans hoped to see a massive wedding for Halstead and Upton, that never happened. The couple decided to elope. Jesse Lee Soffer explained why the couple made this decision.

“I don’t think their characters are the type that need to celebrate it or the type that really needed to discuss marriage and a wedding,” Soffer told TVLine. “They’re not ceremonial or sentimental in that way. They’re passionate people. And they’re very honest, very real people so I think after getting over this huge hump with North, the FBI and Roy, they wanted to put it behind them as fast as possible. The next step in their lives is, ‘Well, let’s be together,’ so it was logical.”

The showrunner hints at trouble for the couple’s marriage

Chicago P.D. Season 10 showrunner Gwen Sigan talked about what’s to come for Hailey Upton ahead of Jay Halstead’s exit. Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show this season, which will certainly wrench his marriage.

“Upton is going to have some fallout, yeah,” Sigan shared with Deadline. “It’s a tough place for her to be in. She is just so connected to Halstead who not only is her husband but also her partner. They are so, so threaded together in their lives, and so to see her on her own and have to navigate that — she certainly gets into some really interesting territory this season as she’s trying to navigate that.”

Sigan also spoke to TVLine about what will happen to Upton without Halstead by her side on the show. “They’ve gotten in so many situations that have been so traumatic, and yet they’ve had each other’s backs,” she explained. “Even their marriage is built on this need to get through something, to be able to be each other’s anchor and to keep each other steady. … It’s a challenge, and she’s going to have to get through it. We’ll see her go in some interesting places, and how it manifests itself.”

Jay Halstead’s exit from ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 will be ‘impactful,’ showrunner promises

Fans don’t exactly know how Jesse Lee Soffer will exit Chicago P.D. Season 10. But Gwen Sigan spoke on Jay Halstead’s “impactful” ending with TVLine.

“Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that,” Sigan shared. “We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It’s going to be really impactful.”

Chicago P.D. Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

