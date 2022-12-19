Why Chic’s Nile Rodgers Loves 1 Line of Paul McCartney’s ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’

TL;DR:

Nile Rodgers revealed Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” is his favorite song Paul ever wrote.

He really liked one lyric from the song.

The version of “Maybe I’m Amazed” that became a hit was not the original version of the song.

Paul McCartney | Richard E. Aaron / Contributor

Nile Rodgers of the band Chic is a huge fan of Paul McCartney‘s “Maybe I’m Amazed.” During an interview, he explained why he enjoyed the “indecision” in the song. In addition, he related the track’s lyrics to his creative process as a musician.

Nile Rodgers likes Paul McCartney’s ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ because it’s so ‘conflicted’

During a 2022 article in Stereogum, 80 artists revealed their favorite composition by Paul. Rodgers named “Maybe I’m Amazed.” He explained why the song’s lyrics resonated with him. “This one always made me feel incredible,” he said. “I love double entendre, I love an artist being conflicted over tiny things.

“I love it when an artist looks in the mirror and says, ‘Damn, do I wear the blue socks or the black socks?” he continued. “The fact they can make a story out of it, something that touches you in the heart.”

Nile Rodgers really likes 1 of Paul McCartney’s lyrics because it reflects a ‘moment of indecision’

Rodgers liked one lyric in particular. “When Paul starts out and he goes, ‘Maybe I’m amazed at the way’ — that’s all I need,” he revealed. “That question, that moment of indecision. I know, as an artist, resonates on many different levels. You don’t even have to say more than ‘Maybe I’m amazed at the’ — there you go, now you’re off and running.”

Rodgers compared and contrasted himself with Paul. “I know I’m not Paul McCartney, but I’ll tell you something, there’s not a minute that goes by where I’m not thinking, ‘Maybe I should do this, what about that,'” he said. “In the recording studio, the most important words are ‘What if?'”

How ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ performed on the pop charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

The original version of “Maybe I’m Amazed” was a solo song by Paul. It was not a hit. However, a live rendition from Wings’ album Wings over America proved more popular. It reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 13 weeks. Meanwhile, Wings over America hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a single week, staying on the chart for 90 weeks altogether.

On the other hand, The Official Charts Company reports the tune hit No. 28 in the United Kingdom and lasted on the chart for five weeks. Meanwhile, Wings over America peaked at No. 8 and lasted on the chart for 23 weeks.

“Maybe I’m Amazed” was a hit and it amazed Rodgers.