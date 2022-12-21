Chip Gaines’ Fans Can’t Get Over How Little He’s Changed in a Decade: ‘I Think We Need His Skincare Routine’

Fans of Chip Gaines requested his skincare secrets after Joanna Gaines shared recent pictures of the couple with followers on Instagram. More than a decade has passed since they filmed their pilot for Fixer Upper, and some observers think Chip looks “the exact same” in 2022 as he did in 2012.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Chip and Joanna Gaines built a business empire off flipping and decorating houses

After they met in 2001 and married in 2003, they were broke before they filmed their Fixer Upper pilot for HGTV in 2012. Back then, no one seemed to know they would become icons in the world of fixing up homes.

Chip started a business flipping houses in college, and Joanna’s father shared concerns about what that meant for the family. “Her dad spent the first two years of our marriage asking me if I was going to get a job,” he told People.

“I was like, ‘I have a job, and I like it,’” Chip added. Lucky for everyone, he stuck to it. Television fame, and their business empire, pretty much fell into their laps after that.

“We were just living our life out here in little bitty Waco,” Chip recalled. “We had dreams and aspirations like most folks, but this has really been something else.”

Chip Gaines wows fans with his youthful appearance

“When you think about people who want to be on television, that’s the endgame,” says Chip Gaines. “For Joanna and me, we were small-business owners who happened to get on television.” https://t.co/DieuBONMXA pic.twitter.com/2MqgDGKHQe — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2022

Chip and Joanna have been around long enough to turn their passions into lucrative work, but not everyone would guess that by looking at Chip.

Joanna shared photos from a Variety shoot on Instagram, and fans swarmed her comments with positive remarks. Most were complimenting the couple or focusing on Joanna’s various clothing pieces and asking for links.

However, one follower focused on Chip’s youthful appearance, noting, “You both look great, but Chip seriously looks the exact same as a decade ago. I think we need his skincare routine.”

Another complimented his hair, which he’s shaved off for charity twice. They wrote, “Love Chip’s hair this length!”

Of course, Chip wasn’t the only one on the receiving end of fan compliments. “Chip is looking very chipper,” a commenter offered, adding to Joanna, “and you look beautiful as always.”

Joanna Gaines denied rumors she’s starting her own skincare line

Since Chip and Joanna have tried their hands at so many different ventures, it wouldn’t be surprising to some people if they branched out into skincare. But Joanna denied a rumor suggesting that was happening and distanced herself from a scam that used her pictures to sell beauty products.

Shoppers claimed they were deceived by a company selling skincare with a falsified endorsement from Joanna. The advertisements claimed the couple was leaving their HGTV show behind to focus on this new product line. “It was very deceiving because they made you think this was Joanna Gaines’ skin products,” one buyer said (NBC 5).

The Magnolia Market released a statement asking fans not to engage with the ads. “We have been working to identify as many of the skincare scam sites as possible, and we have been able to shut down several already,” they shared. “But we’d love everyone’s help in spreading the word that this is a scam and to not click or engage with any of these ads.”