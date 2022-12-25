Why Chip and Joanna Gaines Initially Scrubbed 2 Renovation Experts From Their Brand

Fixer Upper fans know Chip and Joanna Gaines as the gold standard in house flipping. The couple made a killing in renovating homes and later attained a huge following with their Magnolia brand and network. Unfortunately, they encountered a major hiccup with two renovation experts associated with the Magnolia Network. Here’s why Chip and Joanna scrubbed them — and how the Magnolia Network brought them back.

Chip and Joanna Gaines initially scrubbed Andy and Candis Meredith’s ‘Home Work’ from their brand

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Chip and Joanna Gaines found plenty of success through their Magnolia brand. But the couple’s network received bad press due to the show Home Work. According to CinemaBlend, renovation experts Andy and Candis Meredith, the series stars, were accused of damaging homes they worked on.

The publication notes a woman named Aubry Bennion took to Instagram to explain what allegedly happened to her home when the Merediths worked on it. Bennion claimed the Merediths severely overcharged her for the shoddy work they did.

“I came across the IKEA receipt that included all of the cabinet boxes, shelves, door fronts, the sink, kitchen table, and chairs. The total was $3,900,” Bennion said. ” … While I never got the breakdown of costs I asked for, they simply don’t add up. A majority of the material cost less than $4,000. I paid for the appliances myself. 2019 lumber costs 1/4th of what it costs today. No matter how I do the math, I can never get to $40,000.”

Bennion wasn’t the only client to complain. Ultimately, the Magnolia Network scrubbed Home Work from their roster of shows.

Andy and Candis Meredith deny that they ‘scammed’ their clients

'Home Work' stars Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after Magnolia Network pulled their show amid client renovation horror stories. https://t.co/OXvslqSvGq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 8, 2022

After the negative reviews of Andy and Candis Meredith hit the press, the couple denied any wrongdoing. Candis took to Instagram to give her side of the story after Home Work was removed from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

“We understand that Aubry and Jeff and Teisha are upset with their remodel projects,” Candis captioned her Instagram post on Jan. 12, 2022. “These projects happened over two years ago and with the exception of a demand letter from the Hawleys (which we responded to) we have not heard from these two clients in that time. We were the last to reach out in both cases.”

Candis then noted that she and Andy never “scammed” anyone, and she believed Aubry Bennion was purposely trying to “take anything she can.” “We adamantly deny that we have ‘scammed,’ stolen, or lied to any of these clients,” Candis wrote. “We have paid our own personal funds on every client project for our show and did not charge anything for the hundreds of hours we put into the projects.”

The Magnolia Network president released a statement regarding ‘Home Work’

#MagnoliaNetwork holiday specials are here to help you ring in the Christmas season! In a new episode of #HomeWork: Home for the Holidays, Andy and Candis Meredith finish renovations for the foyer and staircase in their 1907 schoolhouse just in time to deck the halls. pic.twitter.com/VajvBiZNpz — Magnolia Network (@magnolianetwork) December 14, 2021

Chip and Joanna Gaines did not seem to respond publicly to any of the controversies over Home Work. But the Magnolia Network president did. President Allison Page stated the Magnolia Network would actually bring Candis and Andy Meredith back after initially scrubbing their show.

“After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent,” Page wrote, according to Business of Home. “Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network’s standards. While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.