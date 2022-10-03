Chlöe Bailey Revealed Her New Single ‘For the Night’ Is About Gunna

Singer Chlöe Bailey has been hard at work with her solo career since she released her debut solo single “Have Mercy” in 2021. She’s released a few singles since then, and has a new one, “For the Night,” coming up for release soon. Chlöe revealed ahead of the single’s release that the song is about none other than “pushin’ P” rapper Gunna.

Chlöe and Gunna were rumored to be in a relationship

Chlöe and Gunna first sparked rumors of a relationship in late 2021 after the two were spotted together at a basketball game, and were seen together again months later.

When they were seen together in early 2022, some believed it to be ocnfirmation of a relationship. But it turned out that they were filming a music video for Gunna’s song “you & me” from his album DS4Ever.

Chlöe’s new single ‘For the Night’ will address Gunna

In October 2022, Chlöe hopped on Twitter Spaces to speak about her music, as well as her relationship to Gunna. She revealed that she wrote her upcoming single, “For the Night,” about the rapper.

“Imma tell y’all a little secret about ‘For The Night.’ I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help f***ing streams,” she said. “I don’t even think he knows this! I wrote ‘For The Night’ about Gunna.”

“Yep, I said it, b****es. I said it,” she continued. “Yep. I wrote that song after The Breakfast Club interview, I believe.” Chlöe stopped by The Breakfast Club for an interview in May 2022, just days before Gunna was arrested for RICO-related charges. “That’s how I was inspired for the song,” Chlöe added. “I said it!

She went on to clarify how she came to writing it. “I’m a songwriter. I write my own s***, I get inspired by the smallest things,” she said. “So, kiss my a**.”

She also quickly cleared up her current relationship status. “But I’m single,” she said. “I’m single, guys. Sorry to bust bubbles, but when I wrote that song months ago, I wrote it about him.”

She then urged fans to stream the song when it comes out since she admitted to some of the reasoning behind it. “Y’all talk about I need to spill the tea? I spilled the motherf***ing tea!” she said. “So y’all can’t say I don’t spill tea no f***ing more.”

Gunna is in jail

Chlöe went on to address comments saying she hasn’t been speaking up about Gunna since he was arrested in May. “Talking about why don’t I say free this or free that? Kiss my a**, I support in real life. Thank you!” she said.

Both Young Thug and Gunna are being held in jail without bond after prosecutors found that Young Thug’s YSL label — to which Gunna is signed — to be a gang guilty of gang-related felony charges. The trial is set to begin in January 2023.

