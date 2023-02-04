It’s Not Chocolate —’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Confirms Chocolate Bars Aren’t Their ‘Game of Thrones’ Level Twist

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 promises twists and gags — and they don’t involve chocolate bars, according to one cast member. Here’s what Robin Fierce and Mistress Isabelle Brooks said about RuPaul’s reality competition series.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 premiered on MTV in 2023

Anetra, Spice, Loosey LaDuca, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Robin Fierce, Irene Dubois, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Aura Mayari, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Luxx Noir London, Sasha Colby, Amethyst, Sugar, and Princess Poppy of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

A new set of queens sashayed into the Werk Room, ready to highlight their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered in January 2023.

As with most seasons of this Emmy Award-winning reality series, there are plenty of gags from RuPaul. The Season 15 contestants confirmed surprises are on the way, as well as shocking eliminations.

“It’s the Game of Thrones of Drag Race seasons. In the way of, like, your faves might [go] before you expect it,” contestant Robin Fierce said of the upcoming episodes during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Other queens on this season include Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia, Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Spice and Sugar.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 has a ‘Game of Thrones’ twist, according to one contestant

In the same article, Mistress Isabelle Brooks confirmed this season is noticeably chocolate bar-less. However, the details of the season 15 “twist” have not yet been ruvealed. The premiere, itself, was technically split into two episodes, following a different format from other seasons.

For the first time, this season contained the twins/social media sensations — Sugar and Spice. There are also a handful of celebrities expected to sit behind the judge’s panel. The first of those was Ariana Grande, who already judged one episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7.

What was the ‘RuPaul Golden Chocolate Bar’ twist of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14?

There were several queens saved from elimination during season 14, most notably due to the golden “RuPaul Chocolate Bar.” At the season’s beginning, each contestant was given a chocolate. Only one of those wrapped sweets contained a gold bar, allowing that queen to stay in the competition.

Each week a queen would unwrap their bar to ruveal to the judges, coining the social media phrase, “it’s chocolate” when the lucky piece wasn’t inside. The only performer with the golden chocolate bar was Bosco.

“They do a really nice job of editing out how hard it is to open those chocolate bars,” Bosco said of the season 14 ruveal via Entertainment Weekly. “There’s usually about a minute of us struggling with the wrapping, and that’s always really funny to watch.”

“I struggled with the wrapping a little bit and saw this piece of gold sticking out, and I was like, there’s no way,” she continued. “It was the full gold bar. I started scream-laughing, I think I blacked out, full astral projection, scream-laughing.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race premiere Fridays on MTV.