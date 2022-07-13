Chris Hemsworth Early ‘Thor’ Scenes Invoke ‘Nostalgia’: ‘I Remember Being on That Set Wondering If I Was Going to Be Fired’

Chris Hemsworth is one of the biggest movie stars today. Much of this is thanks to his star-making role as Thor in the Marvel movies. The actor recently reminisced about his time playing the God of Thunder and how things have changed from the first movie to now.

What can fans expect from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder?’

Hemsworth is promoting Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment in the franchise. The movie, directed by Taika Waititi, sees the superhero teaming up with pals from previous films, like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster.

Fans are excited to see these familiar faces band together to fight the new villain Gorr the God Butcher as he attempts to wipe out the gods. The group will work together to determine why Gorr wants revenge and how to defeat him.

Chris Hemsworth reflects on ‘nostalgia’ for the first Thor movie

Hemsworth debuted as Thor in 2011 when he appeared in the lead role in Thor. The actor has since appeared in two more Thor movies, along with all the Avengers installments.

In a recent interview with IMBd, Hemsworth reminisced about his early days playing the superhero, including favorite scenes from the first movie and his fears about getting dropped from the flick.

Hemsworth pointed to a funny scene from Thor as his favorite. In it, his character “sort of slams down the [coffee] cup and says ‘Another! Another!’”

“Little moments like that have such a nostalgia for me,” the actor shared. “I remember, you know, being on that set, wondering if I was going to be fired, or did it look ridiculous, and was it funny, interesting, whatever, and all the uncertainty that comes with it.”

He continued, “Now, to be looking back, [it] feels like, you know, first day of school kind of energy.”

Will Chris Hemsworth keep playing Thor?

Chris Hemsworth attends Marvel Studios “Thor: Love and Thunder” Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In addition to reflecting on his first Thor movie, Hemsworth also gave some details about his co-stars and the director of Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi and Hemsworth worked together before when they teamed up for the previous installment, Thor: Ragnarok.

When asked about the best piece of advice the director gave him, Hemsworth joked, “‘Do it better,’ I’ve heard a few times. You know, when he’s got the megaphone: ‘That sucked. That’s not funny. Do it again.’ In a loving way.”

So, will Hemsworth keep playing the God of Thunder? The actor seems up for the job, telling AP in a 2020 interview, “I love the experience, and I have from day one. Each time I’ve been asked back, I’ve said, ‘Absolutely, let’s go.’”

He continued, “I’ve been lucky to have different directors and writers and cast to also inject different stories and energy into the films. Until the audience, the fans, the Marvel gods say, ‘No, we’ve had enough,’ then I’ll keep showing up. I love it. It’s good fun.”

Marvel fans can’t wait to see Hemsworth play Thor again this summer, and they’re glad the actor has no plans on hanging up his hammer anytime soon!

