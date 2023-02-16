How Chris Hemsworth Helped Liam Hemsworth Land ‘The Hunger Games’ After Beating Him Out For ‘Thor’

Famous brothers Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth are notably close. From vacationing together to actively trolling each other on social media, the Hemsworth brothers seem the definition of brotherly love. So, when Chris beat out Liam for the role of a lifetime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor, Chris made it up to his brother by helping Liam prepare for his audition for The Hunger Games.

Liam Hemsworth was almost Thor, not Chris Hemsworth

Though it is hard to imagine anyone other than Chris playing Marvel’s famed God of Thunder, Chris revealed to IndieWire in July that Liam was almost Thor. After an audition that Chris says “sucked,” Chris was still hoping for a callback while Liam was in the top five actors actively considered for the iconic role.

It was after the film voiced their hesitation over Liam’s age that Chris recalls his manager telling them, “‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me.”

Chris was brought back to audition several more times and admits to having greater motivation throughout the audition process after knowing that his younger brother was among the finalists for the role. As everyone knows, the role went to Chris. Liam, however, didn’t hold a grudge.

After losing Thor, Liam Hemsworth landed ‘The Hunger Games’

Shortly after Chris beat Liam out for Thor, Liam began the audition process for The Hunger Games. To help his younger brother prepare for the audition, Chris tells Geektyrant that he ran lines with Liam reading the part of 16-year-old Katniss.

“I did,” Chris says. “Swear to God. I read that. Put my girly American accent on.”

The work paid off and Liam nabbed the role of Gale Hawthorne opposite Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games. It remains the role he is best known for, not unlike the role of Thor for Chris.

Liam and Chris Hemsworth have a rivalry, but it’s not what you think

Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth in 2011 | Michael Kovac/WireImage

Despite Liam and Chris’ shared profession, Chris says the brothers don’t have a rivalry when it comes to roles. This is good as the eldest of the Hemsworth brothers, Luke, is a high-profile actor as well. Luke is known for his roles in Westworld, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder (Luke played Actor Thor in both Thor movies).

According to Chris, all the brothers are happily on different paths. And when it comes to roles, they often share scripts and discuss projects between the three of them, according to Us Magazine.

It seems the brothers’ fiercest rivalry is in other matters. In the interview, Chris says, “Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there’s a great rivalry there — a very healthy one.”

Known to be a very close family, the Hemsworth brothers spend a lot of time together. Liam recently bought a house near Chris’ in their home country of Australia, and the brothers are known to go on family vacations together as well.

After countless hours of research, I’ve reached the highly scientific conclusion that there is not a “Hotter Hemsworth” and Chris and Liam are equally as hot pic.twitter.com/SXBcYNVHYa — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 23, 2020

When the three movie stars are all in the same place, they are frequently photographed surfing and hitting the gym. When they are not, they are known to troll each other on social media, leaving funny comments and captions on each other’s photos. Now, if only Liam was cast as younger Thor in the multiverse as Chris suggested to Mensxp last year, the family affair would be truly complete.