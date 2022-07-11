How Chris Hemsworth’s Wife, Elsa Pataky, Got Buff Like Her Thor Actor Husband

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, is an accomplished model and established actor. And to prepare for her leading role in the action flick Interceptor, Pataky got some help from Hemsworth. She even got a little “competitive” with the Thor: Love and Thunder star.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

What is ‘Interceptor’ about? Elsa Pataky’s role, story details, and surprise cameo

Directed by Matthew Reilly, Interceptor follows the story of Army captain J.J. Collins (Pataky). Collins must rely on her years of military training to defend the missile interceptor station she’s in charge of, per IMDb.

Pataky headlines the cast along with Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, and Zoe Carides. The film arrived on Netflix in June.

Hemsworth was an executive producer on the film, and he made a hilarious cameo. The Thor: Love and Thunder star pops up as a salesperson for a faux electronics store called Buy-Fi Electrical, wearing glasses and sporting long brown hair and a beard. His name tag reads “Jed.”

How Elsa Pataky got buff for Netflix’s ‘Interceptor’

The Fast & Furious star may not have bulging biceps quite like her husband’s. But Pataky had to perform some pretty intense action sequences for her new movie. This meant she had to undergo rigorous training to prepare for the role.

“It was totally a bootcamp,” she told People. “Going up hills with heavy weights. I wanted to feel what the army girls go through.”

Pataky also did many of her own stunts in the movie and ended up with “bruises everywhere.” She added: “My body was hurting so much.”

But thankfully, she had a solid support system at home in the form of her husband. “He was there to just [offer] all kinds of advice,” she said. “Of course, he’s a professional action movie star. So it was great to have him holding my hand.”

The Thor: Love and Thunder star would offer Pataky some advice on her fight scenes. “He knows exactly how to throw a punch,” she said. But she also admitted his suggestions could be a bit irritating. “We’re very competitive. [I was like] ‘Okay, I know what I’m doing.’ But in this case, he knows more.”

Other ways Chris Hemsworth’s wife stays fit

Even though Pataky had to level up her fitness game to prepare for her role in Interceptor, working out has always been a big part of her life.

In 2019, the actor told Women’s Health UK that she’s always up for several forms of exercise, including yoga, swimming, boxing, and high-interval training.

That same year, she told Body and Soul that she’s always looked up to Olympic runners and gymnasts. “I just wanted to have a body like that,” she said. “And I liked sports… and so then I started training and my goal was to have abs!”

RELATED: Best Movies on Netflix (June 2022)