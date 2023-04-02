What Happened to Chris Kattan After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Self-Eviction?

Known for his recurring characters and celebrity impressions on the long-running late-night sketch TV show Saturday Night Live, comedian Chris Kattan rose to fame when one of his skits continued into a movie, cult classic Night at the Roxbury. He has since competed in a couple of reality shows, including a short-lived appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. What happened to Kattan following his self-eviction?

Chris Kattan recently proposed to his girlfriend, Maria Libri

In February 2022, comedian Chris Kattan competed on Celebrity Big Brother 3 and appeared in good standing with other houseguests. However, he chose to self-eviction after two weeks in the house.

Following his exit, the actor has continued posting skits to his YouTube channel Hey Kattan which has over 10,000 subscribers and 4 million views.

BRAND NEW SKETCH! This is SO funny! Our favorite couple Barb and Lou are back! To watch the COMPLETE sketch go to HEY KATTAN! Only on YouTube! And please click Like and Subscribe! @maria_libri #HeyKattan #ChrisKattan #BarbandLou #heykattan #sketchcomedy #comedyshorts pic.twitter.com/kJ4U5Eg7iH — Chris Kattan (@ChrisKattan) October 6, 2022

Additionally, Kattan performs in comedy clubs around the country and frequently hangs out with his longtime girlfriend, Maria Libri, a writer, and her children.

In December 2022, Fox News Digital reported the comedian underwent emergency surgery for his severe pneumonia. After recovering, Kattan proposed to Libri during a March 2023 Wilco concert in front of the band and attendees.

Kattan previously self-evicted from ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

During the first couple of weeks in Celebrity Big Brother 3, Kattan developed close friendships with other houseguests, including Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

When they ended up on the block together, he knew she wanted to stay and had previously expressed his desire to leave. Therefore, the comedian asked the others to keep her in his eviction speech. However, a few houseguests deemed Nagasu untrustworthy and voted her out anyway.

here lies chris kattan’s celeb BB career (jan 26-february 9) he will be sorely missed? #CBBUS3 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/Z6bTApApp3 — Hannah Chaddha (@hannah_chaddha) February 10, 2022

After her exit, Miesha Tate won Head of Household and offered Kattan the isolated bedroom so the comedian could sleep. He’s previously found it difficult due to Todd Bridges sleeping and hasn’t felt well in the house. Therefore, when he left, many viewers attributed it to his lack of sleep and previous neck issues.

Following his exit, Kattan explained the isolation from his family while his stepfather wasn’t doing well and played a part in his choice to exit the reality competition show. Due to the self-eviction, the comedian didn’t have a jury vote but returned for the finale.

Kattan claimed he broke his neck during a skit on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Born in Culver City, California, Kattan is currently 52 years old. In 1996, after getting involved with numerous improv comedy sketch groups, the comedian moved to New York, where he began working on the late-night TV show Saturday Night Live.

One of his most well-known characters is one half of the Butabi Brothers with actor Will Ferrell which continued into a movie, A Night at the Roxbury (1988).

The #WrapUpShow is tackling all things @nbcsnl today on #Howard101 with special guests @ChrisKattan & @MrHoratioSanz! Plus, @jonhein and @RahsaanSalaam will see what the two comedy veterans think of @memetwalker's gift for Howard. Call in with your thoughts now! ☎️: 888-783-7610 pic.twitter.com/gS8ApFOMZH — Stern Show (@sternshow) June 6, 2019

Following his time on SNL, Kattan remained in the public eye by reprising his characters and competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 24 in 2017, where he became the first contestant eliminated.

After his appearance, where the judges critiqued his stiff movement, Kattan eventually revealed he broke his neck during an SNL skit in 2001 which he says led to addiction issues and his 2014 DUI arrest.