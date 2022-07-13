Chris Pine Gets Confused For Actors Other Than the Other Chrises

Chris Pine has long been a Hollywood heartthrob. A star of major action film franchises such as Star Trek and Wonder Woman, Pine is a fan favorite due to his good looks and affable nature. Although he is definitely a prominent actor, Pine has encountered an interesting dilemma when going out and about at industry events. As he revealed in a March 2022 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Pine often gets confused for other actors. Since it has happened several times to him, the actor has developed a unique strategy for dealing with it.

What did Chris Pine say about getting confused for other celebrities?

Actor Chris Pine attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Pine might have a once-in-a-lifetime face to many fans. But he often gets confused for other celebs. In his interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Pine opened up about his stop by an Oscars party, where a partygoer mistook him for actor Joey Lawrence. “I was about to go, and this guy stopped me,” Pine explained. “He’s like, ‘I know you…Joey Lawrence!'”

After the actor told the fellow party attendee that he wasn’t Lawrence, the man wasn’t phased, asking him which star he was. Pine, rolling with the punches, eventually told the fan that he was Chris Evans (of MCU fame) rather than copping to his real identity. “And just to top it all off, he goes, ‘that’s my man!” Pine said.

This is hardly a new occurrence for Pine. As he told Kimmel, he frequently gets mistaken for other A-listers. “I’ve gotten Ryan Reynolds, [Chris] Pratt, [Chris] Hemsworth, Matt Damon,” Pine joked to Kimmel. The star didn’t seem to mind too much, as he’s clearly developed a sense of humor about it.

Chris Pine is best known for his action film roles

He might be part of an elite group of Hollywood Chrises, which also includes Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans. But Chris Pine has carved out a unique career on his terms. In 2004, Pine made his Hollywood debut in the popular romantic comedy The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. He quickly landed roles in movies such as Star Trek, Into the Woods, Wonder Woman, and A Wrinkle in Time.

In recent years, Pine reprised his role as Steve Trevor in the blockbuster action sequel Wonder Woman 1984. He’s also begun to dabble in filmmaking, working behind the camera as a director and producer. Up next, fans can see Pine in the Olivia Wilde-directed film Don’t Worry, Darling, as well as in the 2023 release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. A versatile actor with a devoted fan base, Pine is likely to be a staple on the Hollywood scene for years to come.

Celebrities who regularly get confused for other celebs

Chris Pine is far from the only actor who regularly gets mistaken for other performers. Katy Perry, the popular singer, is often confused for the actor Zooey Deschanel, while Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie are dead ringers for each other. One of the most common examples of Hollywood mistaken identity is Amy Adams and Isla Fisher. Both are pale, red-headed stars, and their facial features are similar enough to where many fans use their names interchangeably.

It seems Fisher doesn’t mind being mistaken for Adams, though. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fisher revealed that she was happy to be compared to Adams. “I find it a huge compliment because I think Amy’s gorgeous,” she said. The two stars even acted together in the critically-acclaimed film Nocturnal Animals.

