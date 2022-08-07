Chris Pratt Got ‘Emotional’ Seeing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Footage: ‘It Caught Me Off Guard’

Guardians of the Galaxy was the Marvel Studios project that proved early on just how bulletproof the franchise was. After all, if fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came out to support a talking raccoon and a living tree, perhaps there was no limit to what Marvel could transform into a blockbuster movie. Now Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chris Pratt reveals how the first footage of the latest installment got him “emotional.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ ends James Gunn’s MCU trilogy

Chris Pratt attends the UK Premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Empire Leicester Square on July 24, 2014 in London, England. | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

When 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy debuted, it took the MCU by storm. The movie brought writer-director James Gunn – who had only directed two hard-R movies prior to his Marvel debut – into the mainstream. It elevated one of Marvel Comics’ more obscure titles into a group of marquee characters. Even now, Guardians of the Galaxy remains a favorite MCU film among fans.

Then came 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While more divisive, it doubles down on the heart of the first film. The movie’s story is more personal for Peter Quill (Pratt) and the dynamic between the core team is enriched a ton by the end. Now after nearly missing the chance to direct the third film, Gunn and company return to finish the trilogy with 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn, Pratt, and other members of the cast appeared to promote the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023 as one of the first entries in Phase 5. And in a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Pratt opened up about his reaction to seeing the first footage.

“It was the first time any of the actors that I know of had seen [the footage], the first time I had seen it,” said Pratt. “And it really caught me off-guard. It’s moving. It’s set to … such a beautiful song. The imagery is incredible. You’re just immediately swept up. Not only the idea that this is the end of this trilogy for all of us but also you’re reminded of the journey that the characters are on. It’s a really emotional story. So, yeah, it was awesome.”

As of this writing, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer has not yet been released online. Gunn admits this is because the visual effects aren’t quite ready for public scrutiny. And judging by the recent responses to footage for other upcoming Marvel projects, such as the Disney+ series She-Hulk, Gunn might have a point.

Will ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ have a tragic ending?

Pratt’s reaction to the footage seemingly confirms what fans have long heard about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie definitely concludes Gunn’s trilogy. It’s unclear whether the Guardians will endure in some form. But it’s certain this is the final time fans will see this specific line-up. With emotions running high, it’s becoming clear one character might not survive the film.

For the longest time, Gunn has been adamant about how central Rocket’s (voiced by Bradley Cooper) story is to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will seemingly uncover not only the character’s horrific origin story but also the family he’s created with the Guardians. With Cooper a busy filmmaker and actor in his own right, might Rocket give his life for his fellow Guardians?

Fans will have to wait to see for themselves when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

RELATED: Disney’s New Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster Is So Intense That Riders Get Barf Bags and Special Garbage Cans