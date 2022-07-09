Chris Pratt Hates Being Called ‘Chris’: Here Are the Names He Prefers

Chris Pratt is a star of several blockbuster franchises, a charming performer who is known for his sense of humor and versatility. From his breakout role as Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation to the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Pratt has appeared in many high-profile projects. While Pratt is a member of the esteemed “Hollywood Chris” club, the actor has gone on the record to admit that none of his close friends refer to him by the name “Chris.”

What is Chris Pratt’s real name?

Chris Pratt was born in 1979 as Christopher Michael Pratt. According to IMDb, Pratt was raised in a working-class household, developing an affinity for wrestling early in life. Although Pratt attended community college, he dropped out before graduation and was homeless for a while, working odd jobs during the day until he was discovered by director Rae Dawn Chong.

After a series of small roles in TV and film projects, Pratt was cast in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. Fans and producers loved Pratt’s easy good humor, and he became a standout in the series. By 2014, Pratt had established himself as a Hollywood leading man, with roles in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the Jurassic World series. As one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Pratt is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What did Chris Pratt say about his preferred nickname?

He might be one of the movie industry’s best-known stars with the first name of Chris, but Pratt isn’t a fan of his given name. In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Pratt opened up about his preferred nickname, revealing that his closest friends don’t even call him Chris.

“No one calls me Chris,” Pratt said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “… I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.'” The star also admitted that many of his good friends call him “Pratt” or even “CP.”

Chris Pratt is one of many Hollywood Chrises

For years, fans have heartily debated who the best Chris in Hollywood is. There are a lot of options, from Chris Pine to Chris Pratt to Chris Evans to Chris Hemsworth- but getting everyone to agree on the reigning Chris is next to impossible.

However, Chris Pine, who is well-known for his work in the Star Trek franchise, is definitely in on the joke and even has an idea on how to capitalize on the Chris craze. “Shoot, man, either we do like maybe a Comic-Con–a Chrisi-Con,” the actor joked in a 2020 interview. “Or we do like a Rat Pack show at the Sands, you know? Where we entertain and do a bit of vaudeville.”

While most fans aren’t able to agree on which Chris should rule them all, each actor definitely has an ardent fan base. Pratt, notably, can be seen next in the MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to release in theaters in 2023. With plenty of opportunities for viewers to enjoy Pratt’s work in the next year, it’s possible that the longtime fan-favorite could emerge as the greatest of the Hollywood Chrises.

