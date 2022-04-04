Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities. From his talented acting skills to his handsome good looks, Pratt’s fans and followers have a lot to love. Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation is often credited as Pratt‘s breakout role, but the actor was on the scene much before that. W.B.’s Everwood and Fox’s The O.C. were two other television series the star was featured in as he continued to climb the ranks.

Over the past few years, Pratt’s career has taken a shift from the small-screen to the big screen, and fans have enjoyed being able to watch him in flicks like Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It is no secret, as IMDb has outlined, Pratt’s career and acting resume is impressive, but it isn’t his only skill that has people talking.

Chris Pratt’s past with dancing

Making it in Hollywood isn’t always easy, and, as the professionals know, it can often take some time. Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, and Rachael Ray are three celebrities who have always been very open about their struggles and hardships before making it big. Pratt is another popular A-lister with a unique background and path on his way to stardom.

Before the world fell in love with Pratt for his acting, many knew him for his dancing and stripping skills. BuzzFeed‘s feature on Pratt shared some of the actor’s experiences in this department, and as Pratt put it, “I was always a very much naked person. I loved to always get naked. I was very free, so I thought, I may as well get paid.”

When Pratt initially got into the stripping biz he was just 18 years old, but he didn’t let that stop him. He revealed that he got booked for several gigs and even auditioned on a stage for a club, but that was by no means his most memorable performance.

Chris Pratt’s stripper days include a $40 performance at his grandmother’s birthday party

Back when Pratt was stripping for money, naturally, he got booked for things like bachelorette parties, but there was one event like no other: his grandmother’s birthday party. When word of Pratt’s new stripping status spread, as a surprise, for the price of just $40, Pratt actually danced at his own grandmother’s party. Though Pratt admitted he doesn’t believe he is a very good dancer, his grandmother probably appreciated the gesture nevertheless.

Chris Pratt isn’t the only celebrity to break out some dance moves

Pratt isn’t alone when it comes to celebrities with a dancing-inspired past. Eve, an award-winning singer, was actually discovered at a strip club. Insider highlighted celebrities with similar backgrounds while breaking stigmas and connotations that often come with the job description.

Cardi B started stripping as a young adult and continues to be an advocate for all the individuals in the field. However, not all celebs who have given it a try have had the same level of success as the Invasion of Privacy star.

Javier Bardem, known for titles like Skyfall and The Sea Inside, is one actor who has opened up about his disastrous dancing past. Bardem recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recounted his brief encounter with stripping. The actor shared, “I think there were, like, three people there. It was very embarrassing but I did it. I mean, I’m a performer and I gave my word. So I was a stripper for a day.” Believe it or not, his mother and sister were two of the people amongst the very, very tiny crowd.

